Pandemic deaths place logistical and emotional burdens on S.D. funeral directors

In Sioux Falls, George Boom Funeral Home has been busier than usual but not overwhelmed, said manager Phil Schmitz.

The funeral home opened a new facility in east-central Sioux Falls in 2017, and with that came about three times more space than its previous location.

In Brookings, Steinhoff took a proactive approach as soon as he saw what the coronavirus was doing to overwhelm funeral facilities in New York earlier in the year. He added a storage and cooling facility that can hold six to 10 bodies, which is several times more storage than most small- to mid-sized funeral homes. The storage space has been full since October.

In smaller areas, a spike in deaths is felt more intensely. Hyke is the only funeral director in Spink County, so when a local nursing home saw an outbreak in cases and deaths, he was the only one available to handle the cases. As is the nature of small towns, those calls rarely came from strangers.

“We see these people every single day in the grocery store, at the post office, here at the funeral home, so it makes it tough because you have that connection,” Hyke said. “But it’s also a good thing because, I think, knowing the families, we give them excellent service.”