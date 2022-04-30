People deserve to hear from all candidates

In this election year, the GOP, (the South Dakota Republican Party), holds regional Lincoln Day Dinners state-wide in order to, "raise funds for our efforts in support of local and state Republican candidates." (their words).

To date, multiple counties have held, and have plans to hold, Lincoln Day Dinners in order for incumbent and new candidates to be heard in a public forum - and all these counties have allowed both incumbent and new candidates to speak. One exception to this practice stands out from the rest - the Pennington County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner.

The Pennington County Lincoln Day Dinner, to be held on May 14, has determined to allow only the incumbent candidates to have speaking time and will not allow any of the new candidates in the Republican Primary to speak. The new candidates for state and federal offices will be allowed to attend and place literature on the fringes of the dinner, but speaking time will not be granted.

This is unfair and not consistent with any other Republican Lincoln Day Dinner in any other county in South Dakota.

To be really fair, the Pennington County GOP should follow what the Brookings County GOP did, and allow the new candidates to speak in the same order as the incumbent candidates and give both the incumbent and the challenger the same limited amount of time speak.

If you are a GOP member in the Rapid City area, and would like to hear from all candidates (remember: incumbents are candidates too), please contact the Pennington County GOP via their website penncogop@rushmore.com or call them at 605-348-8396 and respectfully let them know your thoughts on the issue. Together, let us ensure an equitable opportunity for all of our candidates who've done the hard work of getting approved to run in the great state of South Dakota.

People deserve to hear from all the candidates and make their own decision.

