Phase Technologies acquires former Littelfuse building

Rapid City-based Phase Technologies announced this week they have acquired a 225,000-square-foot building near Rushmore Mall as their new headquarters and manufacturing facility.

According to a news release, the company is moving its entire operation to the former Littelfuse plant at 222 Disk Drive, just west of Rushmore Mall. The company said the move should be completed by mid-January and will provide space to expand production capabilities and become a more vertically integrated manufacturer.

Phase Technologies was founded in 1999 when the Rapid City company developed the world's first digital phase converter for electric power. The technology was expanded into variable frequency drives used in irrigation, water pumping, HVAC, and the oil and gas industry.

In the company's news release, CEO Nick Kingsbury said the relocation to the new building will allow Phase Technologies to grow. The company was headquartered at 231 E. Main Street North.

Kingsbury said the new facility can accommodate up to 1,200 employees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}