Phase Technologies acquires former Littelfuse building

Rapid City-based Phase Technologies announced this week they have acquired a 225,000-square-foot building near Rushmore Mall as their new headquarters and manufacturing facility.
According to a news release, the company is moving its entire operation to the former Littelfuse plant at 222 Disk Drive, just west of Rushmore Mall. The company said the move should be completed by mid-January and will provide space to expand production capabilities and become a more vertically integrated manufacturer.
Phase Technologies was founded in 1999 when the Rapid City company developed the world's first digital phase converter for electric power. The technology was expanded into variable frequency drives used in irrigation, water pumping, HVAC, and the oil and gas industry.
In the company's news release, CEO Nick Kingsbury said the relocation to the new building will allow Phase Technologies to grow. The company was headquartered at 231 E. Main Street North.
Kingsbury said the new facility can accommodate up to 1,200 employees.
"Expanding our operation to Disk Drive will allow us to capitalize on our aggressive growth plans,” Kingsbury said. “Rapid City is a great place to do business. We have a great team and look forward to continued investment in this area for many years to come.”
The former Littelfuse building has an updated HVAC system, laboratory space, 32-foot ceilings, several loading docks and an expansive data center.
“We’re excited for the opportunity this larger facility provides to grow our business. Our goal is to minimize disruptions during the move,” said Phase Technologies COO Todd Aldren.
Chicago-based Littelfuse, Inc., gained possession of the building when it acquired Rapid City-based SymCom in January 2014. Littelfuse manufactured overload relays and pump controllers there.
In February 2020, Littelfuse announced it would consolidate the manufacturing operations in Rapid City and move 125 jobs to Piedras Negras, Mexico.
Littelfuse filed the required Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act letter with the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation on Feb. 25, 2020, with a goal of eliminating most Rapid City positions and operations by Dec. 11.
Aldren said Phase Technologies is expecting to have their new headquarters operational within two weeks.
