It's one of the more low-key 20th anniversaries you're likely to see.
There hasn't been too much planned for Phase Technologies' completion of two decades in business, said co-founder and retired CEO Ted Pettyjohn. The Rapid City power electronics manufacturing company, which started in May 1999, may host a Chamber of Commerce mixer in the fall, he said, but that's about it for planned celebrations.
That is in tune with the company's quiet nature in the local business scene.
“We've been here 20 years and we're a decent-sized company and nobody knows who we are or what we do,” Pettyjohn said.
The company's accomplishments, however, run contrary to its under-the-radar status. What Phase has done in the past 20 years is become a major player the phase-converter market in North America and is challenging big multinational companies in the variable-frequency drive field. Phase currently has 55 employees, Pettyjohn said.
Phase's origin story includes a fair amount of struggles.
Pettyjohn said he had just retired from the biotech industry and was investing in small ventures when he met Dr. Larry Meiners, a professor at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology who wanted to make a better phase converter, one that would use power electronics as opposed to old converters that relied on aspects like rotating motors and capacitors.
According to phasetechnologies.com, Meiners developed his converter after having difficulties using a traditional converter in his machine shop. Phase converters are used to distribute a single phase of electrical power into multiple phases to handle devices like large air compressors or HVAC systems. Pettyjohn said the basis of Phase's power electronics is to use the logic of a switch to a control a silicon switch that converts the power. Power switching electronics allows a user to break down and rebuild the fixed voltage and frequency from one phase from a utility company into different voltages and frequencies.
Pettyjohn put up the initial capital and raised capital for the startup because the product fit a need.
“It seemed like a good product idea,” Pettyjohn said. “That's the hardest thing about technology startup, is the product. You have to have a good product. Startup ventures are about products and people, and you've got to get the right people, and that's always a challenge but it's really hard to develop a good product.”
However, the converter didn't immediately fit into what Pettyjohn called an odd market, a mostly North America-based one he described as being a mile wide and an inch deep, and traditional methods of distribution weren't working.
“It was really, really difficult for the first three years,” Pettyjohn said.
What changed for them was moving to a pay-per-click model of advertising online, Pettyjohn said, and customers began finding the company. The eventual success of the converter allowed Phase to begin working on other products, such as its variable-frequency drive, or the VFD, which launched in 2008. VFDs allow motors to be run at different speeds and give greater control. The company's phase-converting VFDs jumped into a market that was international and filled with massive companies like Toshiba and Hitachi. As an example for what Phase was upgainst, Pettyjohn said those types of international companies have thousands of engineers, while Phase has six in its research and development department. Nonetheless, Phase has found its niche in the drive market in phase-converting application and rugged outdoor application, Pettyjohn said.
Another niche area of strength for Phase that is a fairly recent development is in low-harmonic VFDs, Pettyjohn said. VFDs can create distortion in utility power, especially when they are great in number, and pollute a power grid. Low-harmonic VFDs don't cause that pollution.
Phase's size compared to its VFD competitors can be an advantage. The company's chief technology officer, Peda Medagam, a native of India who has been with Phase for about 12 years, said that at Phase he has freedom to work on new things, whereas at a large company he would likely end up as a small part of a group.
“I think it's pretty amazing that a company this size in Rapid City, South Dakota does what we do,” Pettyjohn said.