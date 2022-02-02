Piedmont's Rockin' H Ranch slated to become an RV supercenter

The Rockin’ H Ranch in Piedmont is slated to be the site of a new I-90 RV Supercenter.

The ranch has been for sale since 2018, according to owner Monty Hight. The ranch is under contract with the buyer, according to Diana Evans, finance officer for the city of Piedmont. Hight didn’t disclose the sale price but confirmed the buyer was the I-29 RV Supercenter, a company based in Tea.

The I-29 RV Supercenter dealership serves Sioux Falls and surrounding area. It sells new and pre-owned RVs and trailers and services and customizes RVs. Hight said the company plans to open a dealership called I-90 RV Supercenter in Piedmont. The I-29 RV Supercenter could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The 34-acre Rockin’ H Ranch is near the Secora Station Campground and Secora Station Trailer Court. Its location is just what the RV Supercenter company wanted, Hight said Tuesday.

“They need all of the space for as big as they’re going to make the operation,” he said.

“(The offer) comes at a time when the economy is what it is and people are going to take advantage of buying property when they can, and we have to take advantage of that,” Hight said.

Hight and his two sons own the ranch as Rockin’ H Ranch LLC. One son lives out of state, and the other hopes to leave South Dakota. Hight said his sons urged him to sell it to the RV supercenter.

“The folks boarding horses don’t want me to sell the ranch, but nobody is stepping up to take over,” he said.

When selling Rockin’ H Ranch, Hight said he wanted to ensure a tax advantage for Piedmont. He said estimates indicate the I-90 RV Supercenter could produce about $60,000 of sales tax annually for the small Meade County near Rapid City.

Rezoning the property is in progress. Hight requested the property be rezoned from single family residential to general commercial, Evans said. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval during a Jan. 18 meeting. At Monday’s Piedmont Board of Trustees meeting, the board voted to accept the recommendation to rezone the property to general commercial.

Rezoning the ranch to general commercial makes sense, Evans said, because the ranch is bordered by other general commercial property on one side and by single family residential land used by a church on the other.

A special meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Piedmont City Hall specifically for the second reading of the ordinance, Evans said.

“It’s another hearing. The public can always come and because it’s going to be a special meeting, the only thing on the agenda is the new ordinance,” she said.

After the hearing, the ordinance will be published in the Rapid City Journal and 20 days later, it becomes effective.

The sale of the ranch is a blow for the Black Hills horse community. At Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, 26 people – the majority of whom live in Rapid City or the surrounding area and board their horses at the ranch or use it for equestrian activities – showed up to comment on the rezoning and the ranch’s transition to commercial property, Evans said.

“Everybody said it’s hard to find places to board horses,” Evans said. “Monty has done a great job, and they’re all really going to miss it.”

The ranch, which includes the Don Hight Memorial Arena, has a location and size that’s been ideal for multiple equestrian uses.

“I feel like it will be a great loss to the horse community that’s here,” Kathy Hart of Piedmont said Tuesday. “What we’re losing is a very iconic western way of life. The ranch has been here over 50 years. … It’s a whole horse community; it’s not just boarding a horse.”

“We would love to stay here,” Hart said. “Everyone here feels that way.”

The horse community uses the Rockin’ H Ranch daily for activities such as barrel training, riding clinics, and riding lessons for kids. Seven different horse shows are held at the ranch, Hart said, and the ranch is used by organizations including South Dakota Ranch Horse Versatility Club.

“We have a great variety of people that use this facility,” including special needs children, veterans and families, Hart said.

Gretchen Burgess of Rapid City is the president of the Giddyup Open Horse Show Club. The club organizes horse shows and events. She’s been boarding horses at the Rockin’ H Ranch for three years. Burgess said Tuesday that Hight told her that she and others can board their horses until May 1.

Although finding places to board horses in the Black Hills is a challenge, she said the greater loss is finding another location that can serve the horse community as well as Rockin’ H Ranch does.

“One of our horse shows will have 180 entries. This has been a hub for many organizations,” Burgess said. “Monty’s been wonderful to work with. He’s very caring and supportive. We understand he has the right to sell. It’s just sad.”

“Quite a few sad and disappointed people including us,” Holly Downs-Snyder of Rapid City said Tuesday. “It’s a very convenient place … to practice, and not much else like it around. Truly the end of an era.”

The Rockin H’ Ranch has been owned by the Hight family since 1975, when Monty Hight’s uncle, Don Hight, purchased it. When Don died in 2013, Monty Hight said he was supposed to sell the ranch at an auction, but he ended up buying it in 2015.

In addition to running Rockin’ H Ranch, Hight, 68, cares for his parents. He’s currently looking for new property near Rapid City where he and his parents can live, and Hight said he hopes to find property that will allow him to continue boarding horses.

