Planning Commission approves medical cannabis establishments

Box Elder’s Genesis Farms was approved for three conditional use permits for medical cannabis dispensaries in Rapid City Thursday morning.

Rapid City’s Planning Commission approved all three permit requests, although only two would have dispensary locations. Both the 1565 Haines Avenue Suite A, a former Jimmy John’s location, and 771 Mountain View Road, a former Trump Shop location, were approved 7-0.

The 230 East North Street location, a former casino, was approved 6-1 with Commissioner Eric Ottenbacher as the sole dissenting vote. Commissioner Haven Stuck abstained from all three items.

The commission’s actions are final unless appealed to the Rapid City Council.

Genesis Farms COO Emmett Reistroffer said the company received two of the city’s 15 dispensary licenses in the state lottery in March. The two current licenses are for 2205 N Lacrosse Street, currently Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar, and 609 Mountain View Road, the casino attached to the Corner Pantry at Baken Park.

He said they’re requesting three different conditional use permits, which have varying building size plans, to better serve Rapid City’s medical cannabis patients.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have been selected to operate two of these dispensaries,” he said. “We’re now focused on finding the best locations. With 15 licenses in the city, we believe it’s important to spread out so there is not saturation in any one area, and to really be in commercial areas.”

All three locations would require conditional use permits as they are within 500 feet of a park or residential zoned area. Reistroffer said there’s no visibility from the residential zone to the front entrance at the Haines Avenue location and believes it will increase safety and security for everyone in the area.

He said there will be a strict no loitering and no consumption policy for the site, they plan to add light and security systems, and an on-site security guard during operation hours.

At the East North Street location, Reistroffer said the company would repair the six-foot-tall chain link fence behind the building, include flower boxes, remove casino awnings and create other signage. He said no neighbors have asked for any other changes, but it is open to discussion.

Commissioner Karen Bulman said she’s seen the property change over the years and thinks the changes would be an improvement.

“At least there’s some medical component compared to a casino, which don’t know that that’s necessarily helping anybody over time,” she said.

Ottenbach said he couldn’t support the permit and believes it could potentially be a detriment to the area.

Long Range Planning Division Manager Kip Harrington said staff did not receive any public comment on the three items. He also said the Haines Avenue location had previously been approved by the commission but appealed by the public, which the council upheld. He said every single dispensary that was approved was appealed by the public at the end of 2021.

The commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for 1889 Farms, whose applicant and agent is Kittrick Jeffries, for a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility on the corner of Seger Drive and Emerson Lane. This would be the city’s second cultivation and manufacturing facility, if no appeals are submitted.

The facility would be a 10,340-square-foot building that would not be open to the public. It would include 12 employees and operate between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.. The property is in a light industrial zoned area, and isn’t located within 1,000 feet of a school or 500 feet of a park, childcare center, church or residential district. All cultivation and manufacturing facilities require a conditional use permit, as set by city ordinance.

The commission also approved a preliminary subdivision plan for the Black Hills Commerce Center subdivision, which would be southeast of the Dyess Avenue and East Mall Drive intersection. The plan proposes 15 lots on 40.9 acres with lots ranging from 2.12 acres to 8.60 acres.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

