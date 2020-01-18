Progress continues on Ascent Innovation expansion

When the Black Hills Business Development Center opened its doors on the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus in 2006, the building was the first of its kind in western South Dakota: an incubator offering new and existing small businesses management assistance, cost-effective office space, and a nurturing, professional environment. Never before had there been such a strong emphasis on promoting a culture of entrepreneurship, technology, and commercialization in the region.

In order to achieve these goals and encourage different ideas and innovative approaches, the Rapid City Economic Development Foundation realized that a collaborative effort involving partnerships between multiple entities was a necessity. The incubator proved to be a novel solution and was an immediate success; within the first year, 34 people occupied one-third of the building. As space continued to fill up, the center was renamed Ascent Innovation to reflect the rise of innovation and the new ideas and connections being created in Rapid City.

“Ascent Innovation is more than a space to work,” says Executive Director Terri Haverly. “It’s an invitation to join a community dedicated to bringing their ideas to life in Rapid City.”