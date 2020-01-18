Progress continues on Ascent Innovation expansion

When the Black Hills Business Development Center opened its doors on the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus in 2006, the building was the first of its kind in western South Dakota: an incubator offering new and existing small businesses management assistance, cost-effective office space, and a nurturing, professional environment. Never before had there been such a strong emphasis on promoting a culture of entrepreneurship, technology, and commercialization in the region.
In order to achieve these goals and encourage different ideas and innovative approaches, the Rapid City Economic Development Foundation realized that a collaborative effort involving partnerships between multiple entities was a necessity. The incubator proved to be a novel solution and was an immediate success; within the first year, 34 people occupied one-third of the building. As space continued to fill up, the center was renamed Ascent Innovation to reflect the rise of innovation and the new ideas and connections being created in Rapid City.
“Ascent Innovation is more than a space to work,” says Executive Director Terri Haverly. “It’s an invitation to join a community dedicated to bringing their ideas to life in Rapid City.”
In the intervening years, more than 30 companies were admitted to the center, resulting in the creation of over 400 jobs. With the center at maximum capacity, Mayor Steve Allender suggested expanding into a second building downtown — a request that received unanimous approval from the Rapid City Council in November 2017. A 4.3-acre lot at 108 E. Main Street was chosen, a location ideally suited to connecting our historic downtown district with the innovative and talented young minds at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. The expansion will result in new technology-related businesses, high-paying job opportunities, a more diverse community, and a new vision for continued growth many years into the future.
During the groundbreaking ceremony on October 9, 2019, the Rapid City Council issued a proclamation declaring October 9 Innovation Day. Scull Construction started preliminary work almost immediately, clearing dirt from the site and digging holes for the pilings — 198 8” steel pipes driven into the ground 36’ deep. Once in place, concrete caps were poured on top to serve as a foundation for the building. Cold temperatures and early snow proved challenging that first month, but the construction team was used to such weather conditions and work proceeded on schedule.
The pace picked up in November, with concrete crews continuing to pour pile caps. Soil and utility contractors installed water line and a future fire hydrant, and consulting engineers FMG, Inc. performed construction observation and testing. Their work involved inspection and testing of the driven piles, concrete caps, and fill placement. When you’re dealing with large masses of concrete and deep foundation systems you only have one chance to get it right, so engineers spent a lot of time making sure the work was done correctly.
A blizzard over Thanksgiving weekend meant a lot of snow had to be cleared at the beginning of December. A 165’ wall filled with rebar was constructed, while project engineers specified and mapped out drawings, specifications, dimensions, RFIs, RFPs, submittals, shop drawings, and product information before any concrete could be poured. Quality control engineers from Pete Lien & Sons overcame the harsh weather conditions by utilizing a chemical that speeds up the set time of the concrete. Work was concentrated around the west end of the building in December, with laborers working section by section. By month’s end, visible progress was being made.
Construction will continue through 2020 and is slated for completion later this year. While the weather in the Black Hills is always unpredictable, everybody involved in the project has the experience and skills to overcome any challenges, as evidenced by their work through the record cold and snow that plagued the city during the fall and early winter.
The founders of Rapid City were pioneers in search of opportunity, a group of miners who established their new town in 1876 and promoted it as the “Gateway to the Black Hills.” In the early 1900s, officials envisioned the city as a trade center for the region and designed a plan for growth. Today, a century later, those same values continue to drive Rapid City’s leaders...and Ascent Innovation is a key piece of the puzzle.