Prom season is only weeks away, and a new event is debuting for teens and parents who want to plan the perfect prom night in a single stop.

The Prom Experience takes place from 2-4 p.m., with a prom fashion show at 3 p.m., on Feb. 18 inside Uptown Rapid near Main Street Menswear, J.C. Penney and Icing. The entire event is free.

Flowers, hair, makeup, photography for sharing prom pictures on social media and, of course, the latest styles in gowns and formal wear are all part of prom night fun. The Prom Experience will allow teens and parents to meet and book some vendors and see the latest prom fashions. A cash tube sponsored by Sweet Fluff Cotton Candy and a balloon release will shower attendees with coupons for stores in Uptown Rapid.

“They can come and have this one-stop shop, immersive experience,” said event planner Justin Straw of Justin Straw Designs. He is co-planning the Prom Experience with Ernie Wood, store manager of Main Street Menswear.

“People can watch the fashion show and hit the stores in the mall and buy the stuff they’re seeing," Straw said.

“I felt like it was a really good experience to show kids things that give them inspiration and things they may not even know exist in Rapid City,” he said. “Even if they’re not going to prom this year, kids can come and say, ‘I had a really good time.’”

Prom season in the Black Hills typically runs between March and May, and planning ahead for prom at least three months in advance is smart, Straw said.

“When it comes to booking vendors, people get really busy so the sooner you can reach out to stylists for florists and hair and makeup, the better. You’re going to get on their calendar and then you can fill in details when prom gets closer,” Straw said.

Prom night often includes dinner out before the dance, and Straw recommends choosing restaurants that take reservations.

“Prom is a busy time so if you can go to a restaurant where you can make a reservation, that’s your best bet. That way you can stick to a schedule and not be late for your Grand March,” Straw said.

Bright, bold styles

The Prom Experience's fashion show will showcase prom dresses from J.C. Penney, accessories from Icing and suits and tuxedos from Main Street Menswear. Paul Mitchell School of Rapid City will style hair and makeup for the female models, Wood said.

This year’s prom trend is vivid color for dresses and suits. Bright prom fashions seem to be taking a cue from Pantone’s lively 2023 color of the year, Viva Magenta.

“I think the big thing with prom is always that young ladies want to feel more grown up,” said Straw, who is styling the looks models will wear in the prom fashion show. “I definitely see fashion moving toward bolder colors, plus you’re young. This is your opportunity to wear things that are a little more bold and vibrant.”

“I see lots of glitz and glam out there. All the dresses are sequined and there’s a lot of high-low hems. The silhouettes are simpler and form-fitting with more embellished fabrics,” he said.

This year’s trend in accessories is monochromatic – shoes, jewelry and gloves that all match the gowns. One fun place to add contrast is in corsages, Straw said.

“Try to push yourself into complementary colors and that way your flowers pop against your dress … so it complements your dress and stands out,” he said.

Some couples choose to coordinate, with boys opting for neutral gray or black tuxedos that complement and stand out against a girl’s colorful dress, Wood said.

Hemlines continually change for prom dresses, and pants lengths for suits and tuxedos are shorter, too.

“Over the last couple of years, a higher hem has been more popular on pants,” Wood said. “What we used to consider high waters, that’s what’s going right now. It’s interesting to see that.”

Color is “off the charts” for menswear. Burgundy and hunter green suits are most popular, Wood said.

“If guys go to prom with friends and are not necessarily going with a date, those guys are picking out the flashy colors,” Wood said. “It gets a little more fun.”

Straw and Wood both suggest choosing formal wear that can do double duty. Suits, tuxedos and prom dresses could also be worn for senior pictures.

Main Street Menswear does not rent suits and tuxedos, Wood said. Instead, he recommends buying formal wear.

“We do so many suits. These are things guys will be able to wear again and again afterward for about the same cost as a rental. If parents are going to drop the money on something, let the kids wear it again,” Wood said.