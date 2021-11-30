Que Pasa domes offer new outdoor dining option

Mexican food in an igloo is an unlikely pairing, but Que Pasa Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar hopes its new venues inspire customers to dine outdoors in all kinds of weather.

This week, Que Pasa is putting up three 12- by 12-foot geodesic domes on its lower patio. The heated domes, which resemble igloos, are sheer enough to allow diners to gaze at the stars or watch snow falling. Each dome will accommodate six to eight people.

“Experience the outdoors from an indoor perspective,” said Myrie O’Neil, Que Pasa’s general manager. “They’ll be really nice and cozy.”

The first three domes will be decorated and ready for use this week. O’Neil said Que Pasa plans to add four or five more domes on the restaurant’s rooftop that overlooks downtown Rapid City. For now, the domes are available on a first come, first served basis, but in the future, they may be available to reserve, he said.

The domes have been a trend in larger cities. O’Neil said he saw the domes in Las Vegas and liked the idea.

“People can come in and they can grab an igloo, have dinner, hang out and have a few margaritas,” said Bob Fuchs, a managing partner for Que Pasa. “Every table gets their own private igloo. It’s going to be great fun.”

“Especially for winter time down here, we lose all of our outdoor seating but now we’re really going to have fun outdoor seating all winter long,” Fuchs said.

“We want the community to come on down and welcome the domes and enjoy them,” O’Neil said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1