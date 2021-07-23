Rally provides another surge in tourism for the Black Hills

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is just one attraction that’s prompting people to head for the Black Hills this summer. Hotels and campgrounds are already nearly full from the surge of tourists.
Julie Schmitz Jensen, president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, credits a ramped-up marketing campaign, the beauty of the Black Hills and bountiful outdoor activities for enticing visitors to the region.
“We got a nice grant from the state Department of Tourism. Some of the COVID-19 funds they gave to destination marketing funds. We scored $1 million. We were able to do marketing we normally wouldn’t be able to do and I think it paid off,” Schmitz Jensen said.
“We’re considered a really safe spot to camp and get in the outdoors … hiking and biking and fishing and rock climbing. There’s so many things to do outdoors. I think people are looking at us as a great destination,” she said.
That’s good news for hotels and campgrounds.
“Every hotel is running full or near full every day right now. I would say in Rapid City and the whole Black Hills. It’s packed everywhere,” said Davis Dathe, general manager of Cambria Suites near Exit 61 on Interstate 90.
“It’s crazy busy. I do know we’re very, very full. I don’t know that we’re at 100% capacity, but we’re very close,” Schmitz Jensen said of hotel reservations in Rapid City.
Room rates at hotels along Interstate 90 and Highway 16 range from about $169 to $349 per night, according to a Google map that displays local average hotel prices. Other travel-related expenses including gasoline, food and car rentals are pricier, too.
Schmitz Jensen said Visit Rapid City has gotten some complaints about high prices, but the costs haven’t stopped visitors from coming to the Black Hills. Schmitz Jensen said this entire year has been busier than 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Businesses hit hard by a slower year in 2020 are trying to make up for it this year. Schmitz Jensen said Visit Rapid City is receiving many comments about how much people are enjoying themselves.
“We had an incredible January, February, March and April,” she said. “I’m thrilled for the hotel industry and attractions and restaurants. The people that really did have a miserable 2020. They’re getting business back.”
Black Hills Central Reservations helps visitors find places to stay throughout the region. Susan Johnson, the company’s CEO, said travelers who want to be spontaneous and make reservations as they go are going to have a tough time in the Black Hills.
“This is not the summer to wander around. You’re going to spend all your time looking for availability,” she said.
Many people who come to the Black Hills dream of staying in a cabin in the woods. Right now, most cabins are already rented as are campsites with full hook-ups, although more rentals will open up after the rally, Johnson said.
“The world is camping. Everybody’s bringing their toys to the Black Hills this summer, whether it’s campers, UTVs, bikes, canoes. It is one of America’s playgrounds and it’s been busy,” she said. “It’s not only people who brought their toys, but people who brought their hiking boots. It’s not unique to South Dakota. Other states — Wyoming, Montana, Idaho — everywhere you go in the mountain West, they’ll tell you the same thing.”
“Everybody wants to be outside. I don’t care if you’re at a concert or having lunch, you drive around the Black Hills and you see so many outdoor venues,” she said.
Rapid City RV Park and Campground just off Highway 16 has been full every night since June 1, said Karri Harper, who co-owns the campground with her partner, Tom St. Hill. The campground’s rates for four guests range from $32.50 to $89 per night, and those rates don’t change during the rally.
“We are full for the rally. People started booking two years ago and then COVID-19 hit, so people cancelled and rebooked,” Harper said. “It’s extra busy because we are also getting local travelers, the ones that want to be able to get out and do things and get away and have some time in the Black Hills.”
Harper said many people who’ve stayed at the campground this summer are visiting from Minnesota and surrounding states.
“They are just wanting to see the Black Hills and do stuff because for the last year they’ve been tied up (with the pandemic),” she said. “So they’re definitely coming in droves.”
Sherry Daniels handles reservations for Kickstands campground and venue. Located between Sturgis and Summerset, Kickstands is booked all the way through the rally, Daniels said.
Some rally-goers made reservations last summer so they’d have a spot this year. Kickstands ran an early-bird special for self-contained and tent camping and as of Thursday, increased the charge to $50 for self-contained and tent camping, Daniels said.
Heading into the rally, availability is limited. “We have some self-contained spots open and tent (spaces), but all our full-service, all our electric hook-ups and all of our cabins, those are all rented,” she said.
Getting away from it all and finding a place to camp is likely to be easiest midweek.
“On Thursdays we start getting full because people come and stay for a long weekend, or they’re here on vacation passing through,” Daniels said. “I’ve been here since the middle of May and we’re really busy.”
Under Canvas Mount Rushmore, a glamping site, rents tents starting at $309 a night through August, according to the company's website. There are some tents available during the rally but the company’s clientele tend to be families, not visitors attending the rally.
As of Wednesday, Airbnb rentals in the Black Hills were 72% booked, according to airbnb.com/blackhills. There were still some houses, cabins, campers and spots to pitch tents still available, with prices ranging from $85 to $300 per night. Prices during the rally jump to an average of $200 to $800 a night.
Johnson describes this tourist season as the most intense summer she can remember in the 22 years she’s been running her company. She’s hearing from small attractions along Interstate 90, such as Murdo’s Pioneer Auto Museum, that they’re seeing an uptick in visitors, too.
This week’s FreedomFest and the Deadwood Live concert series at Outlaw Square are among growing numbers of attractions and events being hosted in the Black Hills. They’re big attractions for tourists as is South Dakota’s reputation as a state with few COVID-19 restrictions and mask requirements, Johnson said.
“It’s been a fun summer because we’re dealing with people who are so glad to get out, and they didn’t know much about the Black Hills of South Dakota and then the state had these big TV campaigns with all the COVID-19 money,” she said. “They love this destination.”