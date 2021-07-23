Rally provides another surge in tourism for the Black Hills

Many people who come to the Black Hills dream of staying in a cabin in the woods. Right now, most cabins are already rented as are campsites with full hook-ups, although more rentals will open up after the rally, Johnson said.

“The world is camping. Everybody’s bringing their toys to the Black Hills this summer, whether it’s campers, UTVs, bikes, canoes. It is one of America’s playgrounds and it’s been busy,” she said. “It’s not only people who brought their toys, but people who brought their hiking boots. It’s not unique to South Dakota. Other states — Wyoming, Montana, Idaho — everywhere you go in the mountain West, they’ll tell you the same thing.”

“Everybody wants to be outside. I don’t care if you’re at a concert or having lunch, you drive around the Black Hills and you see so many outdoor venues,” she said.

Rapid City RV Park and Campground just off Highway 16 has been full every night since June 1, said Karri Harper, who co-owns the campground with her partner, Tom St. Hill. The campground’s rates for four guests range from $32.50 to $89 per night, and those rates don’t change during the rally.