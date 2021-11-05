RANKIN: A thank you from South Dakota Mines

It’s nice to be reminded how lucky we are to live in a place that helps others in need. When a crisis happens, South Dakotans from all walks of life simply roll up their sleeves and get to work. This was the case on the evening of Friday, Oct. 29, when someone called in a bomb threat to the South Dakota Mines campus.

I’m thankful for the students, faculty, and staff who quickly and calmly evacuated when the alert went out. The first responders in our community were on scene immediately helping to ensure safety. Thanks to the Rapid City Police Department, Rapid City Fire Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, the FBI, and Ellsworth Air Force Base units for their work to secure and sweep campus.

When our students needed a place to go after abruptly leaving campus late Friday afternoon, Ron Jeffries and John Kaiser at the Central States Fairgrounds opened their doors and stayed late into Friday night to make sure all the needs were met. When it looked like we would not be able to safely re-enter campus that night, the South Dakota National Guard stepped up to provide housing at Camp Rapid. Then, Dustin Willett with Pennington County Emergency Management, Rapid City Area Schools, Police Chief Don Hedrick, and Mayor Steve Allender helped arrange busing from the fairgrounds to Camp Rapid and back to campus the next morning. I’m thankful for our staff members who were there every step of the way, making sure everyone was accounted for, securing enough food for our students and for meeting individual needs, such as going back into campus housing with a police escort to pick up medications needed by students that night.

A special thanks goes out to Campus Police Chief Doug Parrow, the South Dakota Mines campus safety crew, athletic staff, and facilities staff for their assistance to law enforcement throughout the evening. Many staff and faculty members volunteered to secure building entrances; they stood outside in the cold for several hours to make sure each building was closed and safe.

The quick reactions by our emergency management team and other staff highlights the value in regularly reviewing and updating emergency protocols. The support services provided by the various external organizations is also a testament to their willingness to selflessly serve our community at a moment’s notice. On behalf of the entire South Dakota Mines family, thank you.

Jim Rankin, Ph.D., P.E., is the President of South Dakota Mines.

