RANKIN: Investment in mining and materials education will show huge returns

State lawmakers have a history of recognizing the value of strategic investments in infrastructure. In 2006, state leaders approved a $40 million investment in SURF. Today, that spending has shown a tremendous return. SURF’s overall impact on South Dakota’s economy totals more than $248 million since 2008, with greater things yet to come. A new agreement with Caterpillar will explore transforming part of SURF into an underground robotic mining test facility. Caterpillar is also supporting the creation of a new laboratory at Mines to explore state-of-the-art mining technology which will include collaboration with Western Dakota Tech and local industry. These developments have the potential to open new frontiers in safe and environmentally sound mining practices pioneered right here in the Black Hills.

This year, we’re asking state lawmakers for another investment in the future of science, engineering and technology. The Mineral Industries Building on the Mines campus is in desperate need of replacement. The current building lacks the modern infrastructure required for advanced research and teaching. A new facility will provide the needed resources for our existing programs to thrive and grow. We believe a state-of-the-art facility will lead to new discoveries, spur creation of new high-tech companies and help attract new employers to the area. All of this will ultimately yield new high-paying jobs in South Dakota.