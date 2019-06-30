Congratulations to the Rapid City Journal on its launch of Black Hills Business magazine! This publication is a great opportunity to showcase the accelerating economic development activities in Rapid City and the Black Hills by featuring the area’s existing companies, new start-up companies, new entrepreneurial efforts, and “new-to-the-region” companies.
When I was interviewing for the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology’s presidency in 2017, I was very excited to learn that the Rapid City area shared my interest in economic development. It is very difficult for a university to impact the area’s economy on its own; it is important that the area have the interest and a mindset to grow the economy – what I call an “entrepreneurial ecosystem”.
I have been very impressed by the developments that have occurred in the 17 months that I have been back in Rapid City, a few of which include:
• the rebranding of the Ascent Innovation Center that is located on the School of Mines campus;
• the city-defined Innovation District between 5th Street and campus;
• the design and development of the new Ascent Innovation Campus that will be located at Main Street and East Boulevard;
• Elevate Rapid City – the merger of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce and the Rapid City Economic Development Partnership;
• the announcement that Ellsworth AFB will be the home of the B-21 Raider and its training mission, and the positive impact that will made by Northrup Grumman, the subcontractors, and the airmen who will move to the area to support the B-21.
The School of Mines plans to be integral in the area’s economic development. While I served as the Chief Research and Economic Development Officer at the University of Arkansas, a major part of the university’s mission was to help the state’s economy by creating more high-tech, high-paying jobs through the commercialization of the intellectual property (IP) generated from our university research. The university was very successful in promoting entrepreneurship by our faculty, staff, and students, which led to numerous start-up companies. In addition to helping the economy, the start-up companies provided jobs for our university graduates who wanted to stay in the state.
I see the School of Mines having the same role: to help the South Dakota economy and to create jobs for our graduates – we know that many of them would prefer to stay in the state after graduation. To give them that option, we need to create more technology-based jobs that can utilize their academic training and skills. The School of Mines offers several strong entrepreneurship programs for our students who may want to start their own companies, typically technology companies. Often, the technology focus for these start-up companies will be based on IP that comes from university research at the School of Mines as well as other universities. That is why the university’s strategic plan lists research and innovation as one of its focus areas – research and innovation are at the beginning of the commercialization pipeline.
I am looking forward to partnering the university with local and regional entities to lead Rapid City, the Black Hills, and all of South Dakota into an exciting future.