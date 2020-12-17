Rapid City CEO testifies to U.S. Senate on small business needs

Ray Hespen, co-founder/CEO of Rapid City-based Property Meld, provided testimony Tuesday in front of a U.S. Senate subcommittee on how venture capital gaps impact entrepreneurs and small start-up companies in different geographic areas in America.
Hespen co-founded Property Meld in 2015 and developed the company into a property-technology maintenance hub that allows property managers to use an efficient software program to better manage their rentals and tenants.
Hespen presented his business's story to the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet, which is chaired by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.
"The Senate is looking at how to make start-ups happen and function really well outside of the major hubs like San Francisco, Boston and New York," Hespen told the Journal Thursday. "So, we're a software company that has gained pretty decent prominence outside of those hubs."
Hespen said the opportunity to testify before the subcommittee not only highlights Property Meld's success but also sheds light on Rapid City's ability to harbor innovation and entrepreneurship.
“We started our company in 2015 and by the beginning of 2018, we had grown to four employees," Hespen said. "Since then, we have accelerated our job creation and now employ 44 amazing people with no signs of slowing. Starting from a basement, moving to a local incubator, and now building a beautiful 14,000-square-foot facility in downtown Rapid City.
"We have shown what can be accomplished when the right ideas meet the proper execution. We're having a real impact on our local and national economy,” he said.
In his testimony Tuesday, Hespen said there were struggles early to find venture capital investors to help establish and grow the business.
"I was good at solving problems but turning an idea into a business was completely new to me," Hespen said. "I specifically remember talking to a few fundraising people about raising money initially and was told that it wouldn't happen.
"As any entrepreneur, I'm not good at being told 'no,' so I started tapping my local network. Incredibly and fortunately, I raised some money from people who liked me and trusted me. They weren't professional investors, and looking back, I'm a bit shocked they did invest considering what information we gave at the time."
It was through that local networking that Hespen said he was about to find mentorships in Rapid City and South Dakota and through that mentorship he raised enough money to get Property Meld on its feet.
One key mentor had a fantastic resume in software and scaling, which helped Property Meld achieve sustainable growth rates that peaked outside interest in the company, Hespen said.
"It was at this point we became a legitimate investment opportunity for venture capitalists," he said. "Our new framework helped establish the structure that would create a path to profitability for us and our investors after investment."
Hespen said the testimony Tuesday helped U.S. senators understand the obstacles start-up companies have when trying to establish a business outside of major hubs.
"I was able to provide our journey and the challenges we had in the Midwest because I didn't graduate from an Ivy-league school — I went to the School of Mines," Hespen said. "I didn't already have a start-up under my belt and I had to do things he hard way with getting money... I think they also appreciated my perspective on how much mentorship is required to make it a success."
The national exposure to how much new opportunity exists in Rapid City was also a benefit to Hespen's testimony, he said. Hespen also credits Elevate Rapid City's programs and Elevate's President/CEO Tom Johnson for the reach he has to bring businesses to the Black Hills.
"I was really surprised about the national exposure we received and some of the people who came out of the woodwork after that hearing," Hespen said. "Tom Johnson does such a great job of working to attract businesses. I think the big question people ask is 'can it be done,' and is there the workforce here to scale it up and grow.
"That's how everyone is working together to make it get done, and our story at Property Meld shows that it can be done."
