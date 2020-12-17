Rapid City CEO testifies to U.S. Senate on small business needs

Hespen said the testimony Tuesday helped U.S. senators understand the obstacles start-up companies have when trying to establish a business outside of major hubs.

"I was able to provide our journey and the challenges we had in the Midwest because I didn't graduate from an Ivy-league school — I went to the School of Mines," Hespen said. "I didn't already have a start-up under my belt and I had to do things he hard way with getting money... I think they also appreciated my perspective on how much mentorship is required to make it a success."

The national exposure to how much new opportunity exists in Rapid City was also a benefit to Hespen's testimony, he said. Hespen also credits Elevate Rapid City's programs and Elevate's President/CEO Tom Johnson for the reach he has to bring businesses to the Black Hills.

"I was really surprised about the national exposure we received and some of the people who came out of the woodwork after that hearing," Hespen said. "Tom Johnson does such a great job of working to attract businesses. I think the big question people ask is 'can it be done,' and is there the workforce here to scale it up and grow.

"That's how everyone is working together to make it get done, and our story at Property Meld shows that it can be done."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.