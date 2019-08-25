Rapid City issued 474 building permits in July, the highest number of permits issued since 2014 and the fourth-best July for issuance of permits by the City's Building Services Division since 2000. The total valuation of the issued permits was $20,866,053.
The numbers compare to last July's issuance of 373 permits with a total valuation of $18,178,544.
You have free articles remaining.
The City issued 173 residential roofing permits in July, compared to 118 for July 2018. The residential roofing permit numbers were the highest number issued since 2014 (373 permits).
Top permits issued in July include: Rapid City Regional Hospital for third and fourth floor alterations, 353 Fairmont Boulevard ($7.5 million); a single family dwelling with attached garage at 1920 Skyline Ranch Road ($829,927); Store SPE Mills Fleet II for Fleet Farm fuel tanks, 1001 E. Mall Drive ($500,000); a single family dwelling with attached garage at 6025 Cloud Peak Drive ($485,288); and Wal-Mart Real Estate for online grocery pickup addition at 100 Stumer Road ($464,349).