Rapid City issued 343 building permits in June, the second highest number of permits issued in June since 2014. The total valuation of the issued permits last month was $11,228,359.
For the first six months of 2019, the City has issued 1,442 building permits for a total valuation of $96,221,122. The permit total for the first six months of the year is lower than last year's 1,851 permits and similar to the 1,524 permits issued for the first half of 2017 and 1,545 permits issued for the first half of 2016. The first-half valuation total is similar to valuation totals issued for the first six months in 2014 ($78,410,815) and 2015 ($103,772,087).
You have free articles remaining.
Top permits issued in June include: Halle Properties LLC for the Discount Tire store at 825 N. Creek Drive for $1,863,500; Hodges Enterprises of South Dakota for a retail shell at 931 Eglin Street for $838,000; a single family dwelling with attached garage at 6606 Carnoustie Court for $539,290; Serenity Springs Partners LLC for the About You Physical Therapy facility at 3808 Sheridan Lake Road for $490,000; and a single family dwelling with attached garage at 4730 Medicine Ridge Road for $310,735.