Rapid City losing its concierge airline service on June 1

Cestari said he anticipates the transition to Southern Airways from Boutique Air will be smooth. Southern Airways will provide 12 trips per week to Denver — two on weekdays and one each on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be special flights to transport fans in Chadron to and from Nebraska Cornhusker home games in Lincoln. Southern Airways uses nine-passenger twin-engine Beech King Air 200 aircrafts.

Rapid City Regional Airport’s route list shows United Airlines will continue providing flights from Rapid City to Denver.

Mesman said Boutique Air is currently trying to develop new routes in and out of Rapid City. Boutique Air is an airline based out of San Francisco that serves more than 30 small, mid-size and major cities nationwide and is continuing to add routes.

“We saw an increase of passengers in Chadron and Rapid City going to Denver. We really enjoyed our time in Chadron and certainly enjoyed our short time in Rapid City. We have it on our bucket list to come back in the very near future to serve the area,” Mesman said.

Boutique Air was impressed by Rapid City and the quality of its airport, she said.

“Rapid City is a wonderful community. It’s a wonderful area. The people were great and the airport is fantastic,” Mesman said. “It’s a wonderful airport to fly in and out of and the administration is top class. It’s one of the best run airports in the United States and I mean that wholeheartedly. It’s a gem.”

