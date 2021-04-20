Rapid City losing its concierge airline service on June 1

Rapid City is losing its concierge airline service on June 1, but Boutique Air hopes to return.
Boutique Air began offering daily flights between Chadron Municipal Airport and Rapid City Regional Airport as of Feb. 15. It also offers two round-trip flights daily between Chadron and Denver International Airport.
However, Southern Airways will provide the Chadron to Denver route beginning June 1. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a two-year Essential Air Service subsidy contract for the Chadron-Denver route to Southern Airways, the Chadron Record reported on April 14. The Chadron City Council approved recommending the airline to the DOT at its Feb. 1 meeting.
“Because we were not chosen for the Essential Air Service contract for Chadron’s next round, we can no longer serve the Chadron-Rapid City route. We loved Chadron. It just didn’t work in our favor for the contract,” said Teresa Mesman, regional manager and marketing director for Boutique Air. “It also affects the Chadron to Rapid City to Denver route. We won’t be flying that at all.”
“Southern Airways is who’s been given the contract and they’re only flying between Chadron and Denver. We wish Southern well,” Mesman said. “We’re very sorry to see the routes go. We enjoyed serving Chadron and Rapid City.”
Customers who already booked flights through Boutique Air should be notified of the airline change and the need to rebook through Southern Airways, according to Southern Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari.
Cestari said he anticipates the transition to Southern Airways from Boutique Air will be smooth. Southern Airways will provide 12 trips per week to Denver — two on weekdays and one each on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be special flights to transport fans in Chadron to and from Nebraska Cornhusker home games in Lincoln. Southern Airways uses nine-passenger twin-engine Beech King Air 200 aircrafts.
Rapid City Regional Airport’s route list shows United Airlines will continue providing flights from Rapid City to Denver.
Mesman said Boutique Air is currently trying to develop new routes in and out of Rapid City. Boutique Air is an airline based out of San Francisco that serves more than 30 small, mid-size and major cities nationwide and is continuing to add routes.
“We saw an increase of passengers in Chadron and Rapid City going to Denver. We really enjoyed our time in Chadron and certainly enjoyed our short time in Rapid City. We have it on our bucket list to come back in the very near future to serve the area,” Mesman said.
Boutique Air was impressed by Rapid City and the quality of its airport, she said.
“Rapid City is a wonderful community. It’s a wonderful area. The people were great and the airport is fantastic,” Mesman said. “It’s a wonderful airport to fly in and out of and the administration is top class. It’s one of the best run airports in the United States and I mean that wholeheartedly. It’s a gem.”