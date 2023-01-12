Rapid City September, October sales tax receipts top monthly records

Despite the constant looming pressure from inflation, Rapid City's sales tax receipts in September and October 2022 reached record levels for both months.

September came in at $3.42 million, up from $3.17 million in September 2021. October jumped to $3.15 million from just $2.99 million the same month in 2021.

"The sales tax receipts continue to hold steady against the rate of inflation," said Tracy Davis, interim finance director, city of Rapid City. "Spending in the city remained solid as we moved into the fall months. We continue to experience good numbers and are currently holding the line with the inflationary numbers."

City sales tax receipts for the first 10 months of 2022 increased 7.39% over the same period in 2021, from $29.58 million to $31.76 million. Those numbers show Rapid City is tracking closely with the consumer price index for the Midwest region, which was 7.4% in October. CPI measures the average change of prices paid for goods and services, including groceries and utilities.

Davis said the November and December receipts will help the finance department determine how the city fared overall in 2022, especially when considering the impact of inflation.