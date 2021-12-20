Ray Hillenbrand honored as philanthropist of the year

Ray Hillenbrand has been posthumously named the 2021 Philanthropist of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals South Dakota National Philanthropy Day Awards.

Black Hills Area Community Foundation announced the award Dec. 17. The 2021 award winners were announced on Nov. 15 during a virtual National Philanthropy Day conference. Awards will be presented at an in-person ceremony in 2022.

“On behalf of the entire AFP Board of Directors, we are thrilled to award the Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year to honor the late Ray Hillenbrand. His vision and passion for the people of his city and state will live on in his legacy for all he has created. Ray planted seeds that many will sow today and for many generations to come,” said Tracy F. Pardy, president of AFP South Dakota.

National Philanthropy Day recognizes the great contributions of philanthropy and those people active in the philanthropic community who enrich their communities. The day provides an opportunity to reflect on the meaning of giving and all that it has made possible.

Liz Hamburg, CEO of Black Hills Area Community Foundation, nominated Hillenbrand for the award. Hillenbrand died in May 2019.

“Ray Hillenbrand’s philanthropy was remarkable. In addition to granting millions to large-scale projects like Main Street Square and OneHeart, he would be inspired by an individual’s story of hardship or promise and would very quietly change their life through his gift. It was such a joy and inspiration to work with Ray. We miss him dearly,” Hamburg said.

As 2021 comes to a close, Black Hills Area Community Foundation is honored to celebrate Hillenbrand and his many philanthropic gifts to the community. He believed Rapid City could become “the most caring community of its size in the nation.”

Hillenbrand founded Prairie Edge and Sioux Trading Post, which is now owned by his daughter, Mimi Hillenbrand.

“Ray’s legacy and Prairie Edge’s legacy is you can’t just come in and set up and do business and that’s it,” the store’s general manager, Dan Tribby, said in 2020 when Prairie Edge was named South Dakota Retailer of the Year. “You have to help other people out, be a good community member, and encourage your employees to be good community members.”

Shortly before Hillenbrand died, he wrote a letter that offered a road map for the community to follow based on three integral principles: All lives have equal value; we take care of our own; and we help our people in need to create a sense of self-worth and build healthy, productive lives.

“The soul of a community is its people, who they are, what they stand for, and how they care for one another. It is my desire to lay the foundation to cultivate a soul for Rapid City that engages both business and civic sectors, working together, to solve some of our toughest challenges, producing results we can all get behind and cherish,” Hillenbrand wrote.

"We have so many things right now going in the right direction,” Hillenbrand said in a 2019 interview. “I think the future of Rapid City is on the edge of being great.”

