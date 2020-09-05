Rancher who won Powerball fortune in 2009 lists Butte County property at $41 million

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Newell cowboy who won the $232.1 million Powerball jackpot in 2009 has listed his nearly 50,000-acre ranch for sale for a whopping $41.15 million.

Wanless recently told the Wall Street Journal he’s selling the Bismarck Ranch that is about 10 miles east of Vale in Butte County. He and his wife, Jody, are spending more time at her family’s cattle ranch in Canada’s British Columbia and recently bought a house in Arizona where they plan to spend winters, according to the publication.

When Wanless won the Powerball, he and his family lived in a camper. Instead of taking installments of the jackpot, he took a lump sum of $88.5 million and bought 7,000 acres for a family ranch. He bought parcel after parcel until it amounted to 47,883 acres.

It now has a deeded 41,822 acres with 4,000 acres leased to the Bureau of Land Management for grazing horses, 1,600 to the state and a few others. The Bureau of Land Management horses came to the property in 2016.