Regional Health Foundation hires new development officer

Chris Huber has been hired as a development officer for the Regional Health Foundation.

The foundation's president, Priscilla Romkema, said Huber's professional experiences and leadership skills as well as knowledge of the Black Hills are a great fit for the Foundation.

“Chris has exceptional communication skills as well as a strong sense of community, which will be key to his role in the Foundation,” Romkema said. “He also has the ability to build strategic partnerships that will further strengthen the Foundation in carrying out its philanthropic mission.”

Huber, who previously worked as the editor of the Rapid City Journal, looks forward to his new role.

“I’m looking forward to building and stewarding donor relationships that will strengthen our health-care system and our community,” he said. “By sharing the stories of our patients, caregivers, programs, physicians and needs, I believe we can elevate our charitable mission and build new connections throughout our region.”

The Regional Health Foundation acquires and stewards charitable gifts for the benefit of the patients and communities served by Regional Health. Donations are used for programs, care environments and equipment that provide families with the leading-edge technologies they deserve.

