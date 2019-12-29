Regional Health names new vice president

Regional Health names new vice president

Jill Tice has been promoted to Vice President of Quality, Patient Safety and Risk Management for Regional Health, the Rapid City-based health care system.

Tice started her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant in 1999 and then worked in the Orthopedics/Neuro/Surgical departments as a Health Unit Clerk, Registered Nurse and Clinical Resource Nurse. She was named Director of Quality, Safety and Risk Management in 2009.

“Jill’s progress during her nearly 21 years at Regional Health is a testament to her dedication to our organization and to the greater Black Hills community,” Paulette Davidson, President and CEO of Regional Health, said in a news release.

Jill Tice

Tice
