Registration opens for SBA Emerging Leaders training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites South Dakota small business owners and entrepreneurs to apply for the 2021 Emerging Leaders Program. This intensive business development initiative provides entrepreneurship education and training for executives of small, poised-for-growth companies. The program is slated to begin in May.
To qualify for the program, participants must own a small business or be in an executive leadership role, have annual business revenues from $250,000 to $10 million, have been in operation for at least three years, have more than one employee, and demonstrate the business is on the brink of growth or transition.
The training will be coordinated through SBA partner Interise. Class size is limited to 20 participants. To register, go to https://interise.org/sbaemergingleaders/.
According to SBA South Dakota District Director Jaime Wood, there is no fee for taking the program. The only cost to a business leader is time and commitment. The seven-month executive education course helps businesses move to the next level on their growth trajectory to emerge as self-sustaining businesses that create jobs and develop communities.
The Emerging Leaders Program includes nearly 100 hours of virtual classroom time. The training provides opportunities for small-business executives to work with experienced coaches and mentors and develop connections with peers, local leaders, government resources and lenders.
"Despite challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, many small businesses in South Dakota are at a growth or transition juncture, and the Emerging Leaders training is ideal to help these businesses focus on bursting through to the next level," Wood said.
“The primary goal is specifically designed to stimulate and support business expansion,” Wood said. “The curriculum offers strategies for gaining access to new sources of capital and new paths to business development. Historically held in-person, the virtual element opens access to this training to small businesses across the state.”
Since its inception in 2008, the SBA’s Emerging Leaders Initiative has trained more than 5,000 small-business owners across the U.S., creating more than 6,500 jobs, generating more than $300 million in new financing, and securing more than $3.16 billion in government contracts. The last Emerging Leaders cohort offered in South Dakota was in 2015.
For more information about SBA Emerging Leaders, go to sba.gov/sba-learning-platform/emerging-leaders-initiative.