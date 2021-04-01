Registration opens for SBA Emerging Leaders training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites South Dakota small business owners and entrepreneurs to apply for the 2021 Emerging Leaders Program. This intensive business development initiative provides entrepreneurship education and training for executives of small, poised-for-growth companies. The program is slated to begin in May.

To qualify for the program, participants must own a small business or be in an executive leadership role, have annual business revenues from $250,000 to $10 million, have been in operation for at least three years, have more than one employee, and demonstrate the business is on the brink of growth or transition.

The training will be coordinated through SBA partner Interise. Class size is limited to 20 participants. To register, go to https://interise.org/sbaemergingleaders/.

According to SBA South Dakota District Director Jaime Wood, there is no fee for taking the program. The only cost to a business leader is time and commitment. The seven-month executive education course helps businesses move to the next level on their growth trajectory to emerge as self-sustaining businesses that create jobs and develop communities.