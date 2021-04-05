 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remote yard waste locations open today
alert top story

Remote yard waste locations open today

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Yard Waste Drop off Sites (copy)

The city will open the yard waste and recycling containers at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North today.

 Journal photo

The City’s remote yard waste drop-off locations officially opened for the season this morning with containers placed at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The locations now include yard waste containers along with the mixed recycling, cardboard and newspaper containers.  The yard waste containers will be available at both sites through November.

Solid Waste officials remind the public to utilize the containers for their intended purposes: yard waste, recycling materials, cardboard and newspapers.  The remote collection sites are not drop-off locations for commercial haulers and are not dump sites for large items such as appliances, furniture and items that should be taken to the Rapid City Landfill.  Anyone with questions should contact the City’s Solid Waste Division at 355-3496.

The public may also sign up for adjusted collection notices by visiting www.rapidcityrecycles.org and sign up for email reminders.  The public can also keep up with Solid Waste Division information on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SolidWasteRC .

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Investment

April 2021 Stock Market Outlook

A year after the U.S. stock market cratered in the Covid-19 crash, the S&P 500 ended the month of March at a fresh record high. All in all, the U.S. benchmark index has gained more than 77% in the year since the March 2020 bottom. Nevertheless, March wasn’t exactly a smooth ride. Concerns about the […]

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News