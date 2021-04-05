Remote yard waste locations open today

The City’s remote yard waste drop-off locations officially opened for the season this morning with containers placed at Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North.

The locations now include yard waste containers along with the mixed recycling, cardboard and newspaper containers. The yard waste containers will be available at both sites through November.

Solid Waste officials remind the public to utilize the containers for their intended purposes: yard waste, recycling materials, cardboard and newspapers. The remote collection sites are not drop-off locations for commercial haulers and are not dump sites for large items such as appliances, furniture and items that should be taken to the Rapid City Landfill. Anyone with questions should contact the City’s Solid Waste Division at 355-3496.

The public may also sign up for adjusted collection notices by visiting www.rapidcityrecycles.org and sign up for email reminders. The public can also keep up with Solid Waste Division information on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SolidWasteRC .

