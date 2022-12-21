Retailers Association honors Fork Real Café

Fork Real Café in Rapid City has been honored with the South Dakota Retailers Association’s annual Community Service Award. The award recognizes a business that goes above and beyond to give back to the residents of the community it serves.

“Fork Real is about the community. It’s not just for those who are homeless or who are struggling. We have people who have homes and don’t have homes. We want to be a place that brings people together, and being able to provide food is where we start,” said Rhonda Pearcy, founder and co-owner of Fork Real Café.

Fork Real Café is Rapid City’s only pay-what-you-can café. Its primary goal is to provide fresh farm-to-table meals in a welcoming environment. The café is a nonprofit business and to accomplish its mission of feeding people, the café posts the value rather than the price of meals. Customers can pay the actual value of the meal, volunteer at the restaurant in exchange for a meal, or pay it forward by purchasing a meal token for someone else’s meal.

“The Fork Real Café provides an opportunity for people from all walks of life to enjoy a quality meal, whether they pay the value of the meal or earn the meal through volunteer work,” said Nathan Sanderson, South Dakota Retailers Association executive director. “They truly deserve to be recognized for creating a real sense of community.”

Fork Real Café began with an idea that Rhonda, a former teacher, had to meet an essential need. One in nine South Dakotans is food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to enough food to live a healthy life.

Rhonda and her husband, Dave, buy from area merchants and the Black Hills Farmers Market as much as possible to support local growers and businesses. With the help of a large group of volunteers, the Pearcys serve a diverse mix of customers who include homeless individuals and judges and attorneys who work at the courthouse across the street from the café.

“When we first started out, I really thought the impact that we would have would be people coming through the front door,” Rhonda said. “But as we continue on, we realize what a big impact it is through the back door, our volunteer door. Connections are made in the kitchen just sharing and walking with someone else. We do feed people, but now we realize that we’re feeding people kind of in a different way.”

Part of Fork Real’s mission is to let people to know they matter, whether they are paying the full value of a meal or are volunteering for their meal.

“We say if you give away free stuff, you can’t sustain that,” Dave said. “If somebody can’t afford to pay at least $2 for a meal, they can show up and volunteer for half an hour and they can get their meal and go enjoy the rest of their day. It’s a sense of dignity on their end.”

Mentorship has evolved as another of Fork Real’s roles. While some volunteers go to Fork Real simply to give of their time, others are there to fulfill community service requirements. Fork Real Café is on Pennington County’s list of places where people can perform community service, Rhonda said.

Since 2020, Fork Real has teamed with the Intermediate Correctional Intervention Program through Lutheran Social Services. Twice a week, female offenders volunteer at the café to learn marketable job skills and life skills such as showing up on time, dressing appropriately for a job, and having a positive attitude.

“The women come over twice a week for several hours and there can be two to eight ladies come in, and we work with them. There’s mentoring that happens, between cooking skills and also social skills,” Rhonda said. “You can teach anyone how to cut a piece of produce, but what’s not being taught (enough) is how do you disagree with someone without causing harm?”

“It’s been a true blessing on our end. We’re looking at training so we could hire them. We currently have someone who’s been through the program we’ve hired,” Rhonda said. “We feed people. … We do that well. The next step is how do we feed people in a different way. Giving them skills-based and social-based pieces to walk forward is what we’re looking at right now. … We’ll feed anyone who comes through the door. First we provide food and then for those wanting to step forward, that starts with being at the café.”

Since the café incorporated in 2017, Rhonda said it has served about 14,000 “gift meals.” Those are meals people paid for by volunteering at the café, or someone else paid for the meals. The café also serves 70 to 90 lunches each week that are non-gift meals.

Neither of the Pearcys had been in the restaurant business or in the nonprofit world before opening Fork Real Café. The café has been funded through private donations and grants. The Pearcys recently hosted their first fundraiser this fall, a Chef’s Dinner Auction. The event raised $32,000 to support the café’s essential work of feeding people.

An unexpected opportunity for the café is its catering service. Fork Real offers full meals and more than two dozen flavors of cheesecake.

“The catering started as people asking, ‘Can you make a cheesecake?’ ‘Can you provide something for a luncheon at an office?’” Rhonda said. “When we opened up we were not going to do catering but people would come back and kept asking. It just blossomed. … Our main mission is to connect with the community. Catering is a piece that helps us fund what we do and brings in people that may not know what Fork Real is.”

Fork Real also gives the arts community a boost by displaying work by members of the Dakota Artists Guild.

“They asked if they could display it here. It’s a wonderful way to see our local artists and we get beautiful art on the wall,” Rhonda said. “The Dakota Artists Guild replaces the art every two to three months so there’s always new art.”

Fork Real Café, located at 324 St. Joseph St., serves breakfast Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and serves lunch Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.