Safer Plate delivers allergen-free meals in South Dakota

Food allergies make meal planning a chronic challenge. Preparing safe, delicious meals will be easier now that a new allergy-aware meal kit delivery service has expanded into South Dakota.

Safer Plate launched last summer and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn. Earlier this month, the company began delivering meal kits in South Dakota. Safer Plate was created out of a mother’s efforts to find foods her family could eat that wouldn’t trigger her son Liam’s allergies. Safer Plate co-founder Angie Nelson said the diagnosis of food allergies when Liam was six months old sparked fear and a chronic awareness of danger if her son ate or was near an allergen.

“Receiving a food allergy diagnosis can be overwhelming and alienating. There's a lot to learn and many adjustments to make,” Nelson said on the company’s website, saferplate.com. “The panic hit hard and we started questioning everything. Is it okay to eat out? Will he be all right at a playdate? How about school? Did anyone eat anything peanut butter-related at this public picnic table?”

Nelson knows many people understand the anxiety around food allergies. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, about 32 million people have food allergies in the United States. Allergies are increasing, and people can develop allergies at any point in their lives, Nelson said. Food allergies affect about 30% of adults and 40% of children in the United States. Milk, eggs and peanuts are the most common allergens for children, while shellfish and nuts are the most common allergens for adults.

Safer Plate meals are inclusive, so everyone in a family can eat together and enjoy the same meal, Nelson said.

Safer Plate meals are developed so customers don’t have to worry about cross-contamination of ingredients, reading labels, or contacting manufacturers with questions about ingredients. Every meal is free from the top allergens -- peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, gluten, soy, wheat, seafood, shellfish and sesame – which cause 90% of reactions in people who have food allergies, Nelson said. Some meals contain coconut aminos, coconut oil, or coconut milk. Safer Plate meals also are gluten free.

Every kit contains recipe cards and meal ingredients, aside from commonly used household staples such as salt, pepper, non-dairy milk and vegetable oil. Currently, Safer Plate offers more than 50 options that rotate weekly, such as oven-fried chicken and jojos with glazed baby carrots, honey barbecue spiced pork chops with mashed sweet potatoes and roasted Brussel sprouts, Mediterranean chicken pita plate, and luau kabobs. Safer Plate also offers ready-to-eat soups and vegetarian meals. Meal kits range from $8.99 to $12.99 per serving and portions are on the heftier side, Nelson said.

“We plan to continue to update and add to our menu with seasonal changes and just to keep things fresh and exciting for our customers,” Nelson said. “It’s been fun to see people enjoy the flavors and creativeness of our chefs. (Our food) can be for everybody.”

Safer Plate meals are created by a team led by Gil Junge, who previously was the head of all specialty care diets at the Mayo Clinic. Junge is the vice president of Safer Plate. The company’s director of culinary operations, Greg Colline, oversees the assembly and shipping of meal kits and is involved with recipe development. Safer Plate also contracts with a registered dietician nutritionist, Julie Jasken, to further ensure the meals are healthy and allergen-free.

Nelson co-founded Safer Plate with her father-in-law, Tom Nelson, an entrepreneur. Nelson worked for nearly a decade for Target’s corporate office in merchandising. She left her career to be a stay-at-home mother, but the challenges of food allergies inspired her to launch Safer Plate.

“I decided I needed to do something to help my family and families like mine,” she said. “I had always loved cooking but honestly, it became a chore for me to research every ingredient, let alone trying to get creative with trying to cook recipes I grew up with (using) different ingredients. It kind of made me have a negative relationship with food and eating. I wanted flavorful, delicious food and I didn’t want to stress about it.”

Though Safer Plate is only a few months old, the company already is developing a dedicated customer following, Nelson said. Some customers don’t have allergies but appreciate the healthier meal choices.

“It’s been fun to see the growth, and we have very loyal customers and that is what keeps me energized and excited about the work I’m doing,” Nelson said. “I just really have big dreams for this company.”

“Safer Plate is here to be a resource and a companion in navigating allergy-aware food options,” Nelson said. “Safer Plate is an option to bring South Dakota families to the table together and build strong, healthy relationships with food and cooking.”

For more information, go to saferplate.com or follow Safer Plate on Facebook and Instagram.

