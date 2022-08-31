SBA to place emphasis on outreach

The U.S. Small Business Association’s local, regional and national branches, plan to focus on outreach to women-, minority-, veteran- and people with disabilities-owned businesses.

Aikta Marcoulier, SBA Region VIII administrator based in Denver, said the groups are her main passions and hopes to get the word out about programs and assistance available to them.

Marcoulier made her first visit to South Dakota Monday and Tuesday for a round table discussion with local small business partners and small business owners at the David Lust Accelerator Building in Rapid City, and to be the keynote speaker at the South Dakota CEO West Women’s Business Summit in Deadwood. She said her main purpose of the trip was to understand the scope of the small business atmosphere in the region and how to bring additional SBA resources, as well as speaking at the summit.

“I love seeing women in action,” she said.

Women-owned businesses make up about 50% of small businesses across the nation, and in South Dakota it’s about 48%.

“Really we want to strengthen the foothold for our women-owned small businesses here and show them that there is so much growth and opportunity in government contracting, and make sure they have access to all of our programs,” Marcoulier said.

She said there’s so much opportunity for women to be not only the operators of businesses but owners as well. She said if they were 51% of small businesses, there could be a lot of opportunities that open up as $9 billion was allocated to South Dakota through the Biden Administration’s infrastructure plan.

“There’s a lot of government contracting opportunities to grow their businesses, but if they’re not present to win, as I say, with their business and aren’t utilizing all the resources to get the certifications that they ended to understand really what their business plan looks like, their financial plan, these are all the things our technical assistance programs provide,” she said.

Marcoulier said people can talk all they want about the federal level assistance, but it’s going to be the district offices and resource partners that make change happen.

South Dakota District Director Jaime Wood said she is focusing more on outreach in South Dakota to help businesses take advantage of SBA’s programs and give them support.

She said the round table discussion included some of the resource partners that the SBA funds to provide business assistance as well as small businesses, the South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance, Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and other stakeholders.

Wood said there is still discussion on the remnants of the pandemic.

“It was challenging for everybody. For small businesses, it’s still challenging,” she said. “I think we’ve done a great job in the nation of moving forward kind of health wise to recover, but there’s still economic turmoil even in our state that has a very solid economy. There’s still ripples that are being felt like workforce development, supply chain issues, getting the needed capital to be able to pivot business in a way that is conducive to still be prosperous and provide opportunities to other people and to customers.”

Jennifer Kim, associate administrator for the Office of Field Operations in the SBA, said the SBA is a lot better known now than a couple years ago and has done a lot of pandemic relief to help businesses hold on to what they have.

She said the SBA is more than just PPP loans and hopes to continue to grow as an agency and in the support it is able to give to small businesses. She said the agency gave a lot of support, but not everyone knew about it.

“Right now we’re looking to definitely partner with other organizations that can help us reach more folks,” Kim said.

She said the SBA has seen a record number of applications for small businesses and it’s higher now than it was before the pandemic. Kim also said they have heard that many small businesses did not receive PPP loans in the first wave, so the administration paused the program and is looking at ways to make sure the program reaches smaller businesses.

Kim said small businesses may not have access to accountants and other tools like big businesses do, and it’s a priority of the Biden Administration to bring awareness and outreach to small business owners.

Loans, grants and programs through the SBA can be found at sba.gov