SD CEO West Women's Business Center is celebrating National Women’s History Month by putting South Dakota women’s inspiring, empowering stories in the spotlight.

SD CEO West launched a new podcast March 1 to start Women’s History Month. The West Podcast invited women entrepreneurs to share their experiences, beginning with Carissa Hauck, director of SD CEO West. In the first episode, “It All Started With A Broken Knee,” Hauck tells of her unexpected journey from at-home kombucha maker to entrepreneur to becoming the director of SD CEO West.

A friend who became her business partner urged Hauck to start a kombucha business. Hauck had been brewing her own as a hobby.

“I wrote up a business plan and (my business partner) helped me get it started. It worked out very well to use the resources we had from BHSU. I consulted with Michelle Kane when I was getting started. That’s how my relationship with SD CEO started to bloom,” Hauck said.

After three years in business making artisanal kombucha, Hauck sold the business and went to work for SD CEO, where she was promoted to director in December 2022.

The West Podcast's first episode also includes special guests Kristen Gullickson of Partridge Financial, Choi Jackson of Belle Joli Winery and Kelsey Ruzicka of Moxie Marketing of the Midwest. The podcast can be heard on Spotify, anchor.fm, Amazon Music and Apple Podcasts.

Continuing the celebration of women’s history and stories, SD CEO West will host a Women in History Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 16 at The Deadwood Lodge in Deadwood. The luncheon begins with early registration and networking at 11 a.m.

Themed “Women Who Tell Our Stories,” the luncheon program will feature three guest speakers and will explore the lives of women who chronicled the stories of the Black Hills. These women researched and wrote, and presented widely on their material, sharing the stories of the people and places they were passionate about. They were active in their communities, creating connections and sharing their interests with others. Their work and writings live on in publications and in archives, providing insight into how these women served as keepers of community stories.

Guest speaker Kelly Kirk is the director of the Sanford Homestake Visitor Center and is the former director of the University Honors Program Black Hills State University, where she taught history.

Inspired by her surroundings, Kirk has spent her career as a historian discovering and telling the stories of the people of the places where she has lived. Kirk enjoys finding new ways to share history with others, and to that end, she focuses her research and writing on local history. She also serves as a history instructor, Veterans Legacy Program lead and is active on several local and regional boards.

“If you start studying history, it’s more dramatic than anything Hollywood can dream of,” Kirk said. “I got intrigued by the personal lives of everyday people living in everyday moments and how they interacted with each other.”

Guest speaker Dew Bad Warrior, CEO of Zuya Sica Consulting, will share classic stories from the Native American communities about the Black Hills area. Guest speaker Sierra Ward, associate pastor of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead, will discuss how women can document their own histories and tell their stories.

The luncheon program will show women how documenting their lives can be empowering and can impact their community and future generations.

The early bird ticket price for the Women in History luncheon is $30 through March 7. Regular ticket prices are $40 from March 8 to 13. Registration and payment by midnight March 13 is required. Seating for the luncheon is limited and the event is not accepting walk-ins.

Call Bailey Sadowsky at 605-642-6435 for more information about the luncheon or the meal.

After the luncheon, the Women’s History Month observance continues with a Deadwood History Tour, limited to 15 people. The tour will focus on women who dealt with the reality of few career opportunities between 1876 and 1980. The tour is from 2 to 3 p.m. in downtown Deadwood. Tickets are $15. Call Deadwood History at 605-722-4800 to join the 2 p.m tour and indicate you are with SD CEO West. For more information about the tour, call Bailey at 605-642-6435.