For 11 years, Misti Hostutler lived in Midland while working for a White River information technology company, putting 1,000 miles a week on her car as she roamed western South Dakota and met with clients. She put in so much windshield time, she even had time to learn rudimentary Spanish along the way.
But after she married Brian, a third-generation Midland-area farmer and the couple began having children, Misti longed to be a stay-at-home mom who still maintained a career that would help support her young family. The only major obstacle was obtaining high-speed Internet service to their rural farmstead perched between Midland and Philip.
Initially, the couple lived in a residence serve only by a dial-up service, which proved problematic.
“When I first started working from home, our service was so slow,” said the 39-year-old mother of two. “I’d lose customers in the middle of things and uploading and downloading was tough. I’d have to tell customers, `I’ll call you back,’ because you could be sitting on the phone for 20 minutes waiting for an upload to complete.”
After Golden West Telecommunications installed a repeater, it boosted her Internet speed substantially. Even then, she said it wasn’t ideal for her type of work. About eight months after the Hostutlers moved into Brian’s parents’ home on the family farm, Golden West extended fiber optics to the residence in early 2017, and her situation improved.
“It was night and day,” Misti said. “When I’m tying-in remotely to a customer’s equipment now to trouble-shoot, I’m not getting kicked off and downloading and uploading takes seconds. Business wouldn’t be the same without high-speed Internet.”
In addition, Misti said her husband is even using high-speed Internet as he drives his tractor through their 7,000 acres of farmland, mostly planted in wheat, corn and sunflowers.
“It’s helping our farm in leaps and bounds,” she said. “My husband’s tractor is integrated with his iPad and GPS, which prevents overlapping and will actually turn off his sprayer when he makes a turn so it doesn’t give too much overspray. This technology on our farmland is as critical to his business as it is to mine.”
Small companies, big investment
In the wake of a university study that revealed South Dakota is threatened by a growing urban-rural digital divide, endangering residents’ quality of life and economic development efforts, the state’s independent telephone companies say they have invested millions of dollars in recent years to upgrade fiber optic cable and improve coverage in the state’s rural areas.
The study, conducted by researchers at the University of South Dakota and Virginia’s Old Dominion University, found that many participants indicated their rural networks have insufficient coverage, capacity and speed for basic health and safety, let alone quality of life.
But the South Dakota Telecommunications Association, which represents 18 independent telephone companies including cooperatives, municipalities, a tribe and two family-owned operations that cover 76 percent of the state, says their members have invested nearly $400 million in fiber optic cable since 2013.
As a result, 76 percent of their customers have broadband speeds with a minimum of 25 megabytes per second download and 3 Mbps upload speed, according to the SDTA. As of 2017, 65 percent of the customers had fiber to the premises of their home or business, and that number is expected to rise to 93 percent by 2021.
Infrastructure investment
While major nationwide providers of Internet and cell phone services have not invested in fiber optic cable in rural areas, arguably because it doesn’t make sense from a return-on-investment standpoint, South Dakota Telecommunications Association members continue to improve high-speed broadband access throughout the state, SDTA officials contend.
In a 2018 report titled, “Connecting South Dakota's Future: A Report on the Deployment and Impact of Rural Broadband,” the SDTA noted that South Dakota consumers fare well when compared to their rural counterparts in other states.
“Collectively, our companies have plowed almost 45,000 miles of fiber optics into even the most remote prairies and hills of this state,” wrote Mark Shlanta, CEO of SDN Communications. “Strung end-to-end, that fiber could circle the earth two times.”
The report noted that from 2013 to 2017, SDTA member companies made capital expenditures of nearly $392 million for fiber optic lines, switches, equipment, buildings and other long-term assets, creating jobs and a total economic impact of nearly $480 million.
“All of this investment in infrastructure and service gives rural consumers and businesses the ability to move information, products, and ideas from even the most remote corners of the state to the far reaches of the globe,” the report stated. “This investment in the information super highway is transforming lives and creating new opportunities in an increasingly connected world.”
In addition to 110,000 wired lines serving homes and businesses throughout South Dakota, SDTA members and SDN Communications have developed extensive fiber optic facilities to connect many K-12 schools, libraries, county government locations and public safety facilities, the report stated. SDTA members and SDN also have created the Research, Education and Economic Development (REED) fiber optic network, which connects the state’s public universities, the EROS Data Center, the Sanford Lab at Homestake, and state government facilities to advanced communications services, the report added.
Long-Term commitment
Rich Coit, who has served as the SDTA’s executive director and general counsel since 1993, said his members’ investment represents a long-term commitment to providing high-speed broadband to residents of some of the most remote regions of South Dakota.
“National headlines discussing poor rural internet are not indicative of what’s happening in South Dakota,” Coit said. “There is a rural-urban digital divide, but we’re working to correct that here. It’s a fact we represent community-based companies committed to improvements, and we’re committed to the long-term.”
But, providing high-speed internet to rural areas is significantly more expensive than delivering those same service to urban-dwellers, Coit explained. Because non-metropolitan telecommunications providers serve a smaller and relatively more dispersed customer base, they also incur higher costs per line, he said.
For instance, the 2018 SDTA report revealed that there are 4.48 residents per square mile in areas served by SDTA members. Conversely, there are 2,490 residents per square mile in the Sioux Falls metropolitan area. The cost of installing fiber to rural residents averaged $3,571 per resident, while the cost of installing that same fiber optic service to metro Sioux Falls residents averaged $25.54 per customer, the report showed.
“There’s no doubt, for us our greatest challenge is the cost,” Coit said of expanding high-speed broadband access. “There’s always issues with right-of-way and regulatory burdens, but certainly for us it’s really about cost.”
Under-served areas remain
Despite major investments in fiber optics by SDTA member companies, scattered areas throughout South Dakota, including many of the state’s largest communities, still remain under-served, relying on antiquated dial-up services and copper wires to meet customer demands.
Although SDTA member companies serve more than three-quarters of the state, they do not cover a large swath of extreme west-central South Dakota, including much of Lawrence, Meade and Pennington counties; areas around McIntosh and Timber Lake in northwest South Dakota, and areas in and around Pierre, Fort Pierre, Aberdeen, Redfield, Miller, Watertown, Milbank, Huron, DeSmet, Mitchell, Madison, Flandreau, Sioux Falls, Yankton, Vermillion and Elk Point.
State and federal help
To meet the growing needs of rural residents hungry for high-speed Internet access, Coit said his independent telephone company members, as well as some 800 other rural broadband companies serving about 70 percent of the geographical area of the U.S. that are members of the Rural Broadband Association, rely on federal programs to help cover the costs.
“Federal incentives are critical,” Coit said.
“Across the country, rural areas are far less likely to have access to broadband speeds of 25 MB or more,” the SDTA report noted. “While only 4 percent of urban areas are not covered by 25 MB download/3 MB upload service, 39 percent of rural areas do not have access to this level of service. For Americans who live in tribal lands, this figure rises to 68 percent.”
To offset the high costs of rural service, small independent companies rely on such programs as the Universal Service Fund, which provides resources to help telecommunications companies deliver services to locations in high-cost areas, reduce the cost of telecommunications services for low-income households, increase access to telemedicine and rural health programs, and connect schools and libraries to the internet.
Across the country, total expenditures for the four USF programs totaled $8.75 billion in 2016, according to the SDTA report. Of this total, telecommunications companies in South Dakota received nearly $100 million, the report stated.
Rural communities in South Dakota also receive support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service, which provides loans, loan guarantees, and grants to help build telecommunications infrastructure. Between 2010 and 2017, broadband infrastructure investments in service areas of SDTA member companies financed through the RUS totaled $122.5 million.
This included $93.4 million in loans under the Telecommunications Infrastructure Program and another $26.2 million in grants and loans provided under the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act’s Broadband Investment Program, the SDTA study found.
SDTA members also are eyeing a $5 million fund Gov. Kristi Noem announced in late February that is designed to bring high-speed Internet to every corner of the state, enabling advances and increased employment in industries such as bio-tech, cybersecurity and technology. Noem said she had budgeted the monies to leverage with federal funds to incentivize Internet companies to invest in improving Internet access and reliability throughout South Dakota.
“I totally believe our members will take advantage of these funds,” Coit said. “If there are opportunities for them to increase their scale, and it’s viable financially, they are going to take advantage of those opportunities. It’s about getting as efficient as they can be and allow them to tap into new markets. They are always looking for opportunities to expand.”
One example
Golden West, headquartered in Wall, serves about 35,000 customers scattered across 24,500 squares miles, or roughly a third of western South Dakota. Over the past eight years, the company has invested more than $240 million in fiber optics and the equipment that powers it, according to CEO Dennis Law.
“Over the last 15 years, we’ve been aggressively replacing that `last mile’ of copper with fiber optic cable, so to speak, all the way to people’s houses and businesses,” Law said. “And, we’re not done.”
In the next eight years, Golden West expects to spend another quarter-billion-dollars finishing the job of connecting all the customers in its territory to fiber optic cable, he said.
“It’s state of the art for those customers we’ve been able to upgrade to fiber optics,” Law added. “The quality and capabilities, both today and in the future, are almost limitless. As customers’ band-width demand increases in the future, which we know it will, our network will be capable of handling it.”
Wireless isn’t wireless
The importance of installing fiber optic cable to remote areas of South Dakota isn’t lost on Vernon Brown, vice president of marketing and community relations for SDN Communications.
Brown, a former long-time television reporter and Sioux Falls City Councilman who joined SDN in 2002, says that fiber optics, a strand of glass about the width of a human hair, have allowed farmers, ranchers, business owners and stay-at-home workers to conduct commerce, even if they’re located miles away from the nearest neighbor or town.
But, when consumers discuss “wireless” access, Brown said cell phone and high-speed broadband internet access almost always involves a fiber optic component.
“Wireless isn’t truly wireless, because they all involve fiber at some point,” he explained. “For example, if I call you from my cell phone to your cell phone, it’s wireless from my device to the nearest tower it accesses, then it travels to this fiber optic network in which we’ve invested, and from there it goes to the wireless provider’s switch, back onto the fiber, then is transferred to the nearest tower to you wirelessly.
“Ninety-five percent of a wireless call actually travels on a fiber optic cable,” Brown added. “Most people don’t know that.”
Fiber transport facilities provided by SDTA members and SDN Communications also play a key role in supporting wireless service, which depends on fiber optic lines to carry calls and data from cell towers through the switched network to their ultimate destination, he explained. In fact, SDN and the SDTA member companies serve 580 cell tower locations for the state’s three major wireless carriers (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile), as well as 290 locations operated by the state’s Bureau of Information and Telecommunications, he said.
Brown also laments the high cost of providing fiber optic access to rural South Dakotans, but he lauds the SDTA partners that have invested millions of dollars to improve access for all residents of the state, no matter how remote.
“In New York City, you can lay a mile of fiber and service thousands of customers,” he said. “In South Dakota, you can run a mile of fiber and not hit a customer. It can cost $15,000 to $20,000 to bury a mile of fiber in South Dakota, under the best of circumstances. In the Black Hills, due to rock formations, that cost can exceed $60,000 per mile.”
But for Brown, a native South Dakotan, the cost of inaction and lack of investment is something he’d rather not contemplate. In fact, he said federal government policies toward improving rural access to fiber optics and high-speed broadband service today should echo those that federal agencies aspired to for rural electric cooperatives and landline telephone service generations ago.
“There are thousands of stories of benefits from fiber optics across the state -- farms that are able to operate like 21st century businesses because they have high-speed broadband and people working for international companies because they have high-speed broadband to their homes and farms.
“It’s about quality of life,” Brown added. “Things we take for granted with broadband, such as taking an online class, telemedicine, kids doing schoolwork from home on their laptops, or simply watching a movie on Netflix, are as important to rural residents as they are to urbanites. And these companies have provided that access to some of the most remote regions of our state.”