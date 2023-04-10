B9Creations has partnered with a South Dakota Mines research team to study the causes of osteoarthritis and build foundational knowledge necessary to someday find a cure for the disease — something that has plagued researchers for decades.

B9Creations is a Rapid City-grown provider of additive manufacturing solutions.

While some of the largest brands in medicine, such as Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, have spent billions to no avail, 3-D printing fluidic devices that model the complex interactions between cells in human joints may hold the solution.

The ultimate goal is a type of “joint-on-a-chip” device. The term “joint-on-a-chip” is an evolution of “lab-on-a-chip,” which is a class of devices that mesh and automate multiple lab techniques into one system that could fit on a chip no bigger than a few square centimeters in size.

Leveraging B9Creations 3-D printing technology, the Mines research team has pioneered and patented breakthrough technology — and established a subsequent startup company — that could be a key to finding a cure for osteoarthritis. This technology, called CellWell, in combination with 3-D-printed housing that connects CellWell with technologies modeling other parts of the joint, enables the study of cartilage cells in a way that partially mimics their natural state and allows researchers to observe and test cartilage cells in new ways.

This unique combination of tools offers insights into the causes of osteoarthritis that were impossible before.

Scott Wood, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the NanoScience and Biomedical Engineering Department, and his students led the research and development of the nanoscience technology now utilized by his startup, CellField Technologies. For hundreds of years, doctors have considered osteoarthritis a “wear and tear” disease, but Wood said it’s more complicated. It’s actually an imbalance of the behavior of the cells in the joint.

With this cutting edge technology and expert research team, he hopes their combined efforts will be a gamechanger in osteoarthritis research.

“Currently when cartilage cells are removed from the body to be studied in a traditional 2-D culture system, they are notoriously difficult to work with because they basically transform into a completely different cell type within a week and a half,” Wood said. “Our technology mimics human tissue structures to keep cells behaving in the lab the way they would in the body without limiting our ability to study their behavior.”

The CellWell technology developed by Wood and his students — a combination of nanotechnology, micropatterning and mechanically-tunable thin-film composite materials — acts like an egg carton for individual cells, nesting each one in an environment that allows it to maintain its physiological nature without restricting their ability to be studied.

The tech can maintain the physiological cell shape and biomarker profile of chondrocytes, the cells found in healthy cartilage, for at least 28 days, four times as long as competing micropatterned technologies, according to Wood.

The new technique will allow scientists to evaluate the cartilage cells as a part of the entire joint, which has multiple types of cells that communicate with each other, Wood said.

The project has earned hundreds of thousands in funding, including a competitive National Science Foundation I-Corps grant, funding from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and assistance from DRACO, a South Dakota nonprofit organization that advises startup companies and entrepreneurs.

Once the technology for stabilizing the chondrocytes had been developed, the CellField team sought to identify how it could be utilized by researchers and industry members.

After interviewing more than 150 leaders in business and commercial enterprises, the team learned that big pharmaceutical companies typically contract out their pre-clinical research, and that small- to mid-size pharmaceutical companies are the ones focused on osteoarthritis cures.

As a result, the CellField team realized that the best use of their technology is to work as a research arm for those smaller pharmaceutical companies.

“We learned it’s the smaller startup companies and mid-sized pharmaceutical customers who we think will be our target market initially,” Wood said. “We hope that because of our work, we can someday see a cure for this and other debilitating joint diseases.”

Last year, Wood won a highly competitive National Science Foundation CAREER Award for his work. The foundation describes the CAREER award as the “most prestigious award in support of early-career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization.”

Faculty from only 500 of the over 5,000 universities and research institutions in the U.S. receive this award annually to fund their research. He is one of four faculty at Mines to win an NSF Career Award since 2015 and the second to win from the university’s NanoScience and Biomedical Engineering Department last year.

Wood was also selected as one of seven finalists for the South Dakota Governor’s Giant Vision Competition, which, according to their website, is a competitive opportunity for South Dakota residents to explore a new business idea and benefit from expert advice while competing for the chance to win up to $20,000 in prize money.