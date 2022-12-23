Sending it: The personal touch separates FullSend Ski Co from the crowd

While some people may not be fans of the snow, Doug Bachand is making a career out of it.

The 27-year-old is nearly five years into his business, FullSend Ski Co., making customized skis in Rapid City.

“Every time we get fresh snow, I'd like to go out and ride but then usually that's when people see that and they're like ‘oh, I think it's time to buy some skis,’” Bachand said. “The biggest mistake I made was starting a ski company thinking I was gonna get to ski more.

“In hindsight I should have started like a bike company or something for the summertime or start making water skis because that would have meant I had all the time in the winter to ski.”

The Pierre native, and South Dakota School of Mines alum, started experimenting with making skis and after about his sixth pair of skis Bachand said he was finally “super happy” with how they turned out.

He then made a few more pairs that he sold to his family members including his cousin Dustin Paschke, who would join Bachand working as a designer/artist for the company.

“From there, we're kind of like maybe we should make a business model out of this and just kind of see where that goes from there.”

Bachand, who believes he’s the only snow ski maker in South Dakota, said it’s the business side that still “bites (him) in the butt” but he’s continually working to better his marketing, website and “all that fun stuff.”

“But the bread and butter is in the heart and soul of it, for me at least, is in the engineering and the building of the skis,” he said. “I like that aspect the most. Figuring out what parts I can tweak, whether it's in the tuning process, whether it's in the build process, whether it's in the design process to just be able to further refine the skis to make them even better.”

Bachand officially began the business in 2017 while still a student at South Dakota Mines. Bachand made ski manufacturing a part of his senior design project.

“After I graduated from Mines, I kind of just went full bore into it,” said Bachand, who graduated in 2018 with a degree in industrial design. ”I’d still be working part time jobs kind of in between to make ends meet and whatnot. But otherwise, it's just ski building full time.”

Bachand started the company in the garage of his parents’ cabin in Nemo where he worked from for roughly two years before moving into the Ascent Innovation Building on the South Dakota Mines campus and then moving again most recently this past October into the new Elevate Rapid City location at 18 E. Main Street.

“I worked out of my parent's garage but I gotta use less of it, obviously, because my parents wanted to use the garage for an actual garage,” he said. “Rent was great, because it was free. Downside was It was super cold all the time.”

Bachand said he’s done his best to hide the earlier skis which were not up to par but a couple got away from him.

He said thankfully it was some tuning issues that they needed and he was able to fix and a part of the biggest learning curve on the manufacturing side for Bachand in ensuring a consistent quality.

Bachand realized quickly having a temperature controlled environment was vital to the materials and machines he used. But it was all a part of the learning process for him and why the Ascent Innovation building was a step up for him.

“They had a little 200-square-foot closet that I was in that had no windows, one door, and we managed to fit this key press, all the finishing equipment and the CNC machine in there with one storage shelf. It was very crowded,” he said. “But it was also always 70 degrees, which was very nice.”

Then almost two months ago, Bachand moved into his current space in the new Elevate Rapid City building which is three times larger than his previous location. Bachand especially enjoys having windows now.

Making customizable skis, it only made sense that the artist in the family, according to Bachand, who also happened to enjoy skiing himself, Dustin Paschke, would be a part of the business.

“It's kind of crazy to think how long (Bachand) was in that tiny little room and we were bumping elbows trying to press keys and do layer ups,” Paschke said. “But it's cool to see how far (Bachand) has come.”

Paschke said a drawing he did while in school that later was auctioned off by the Railroad Museum caught his cousin’s attention and he was asked to go to work for FullSend.

While Paschke enjoys designing custom skis, it’s the illustrations that he comes up with himself that he enjoys the most.

“Where I think of it myself and it's something that sort of inspires me. That's so much more fun to draw than then, like someone else's, that they come up with in their head that I have to try to interpret,” Paschke said. “Still, I understand why people want custom stuff. It's cool that I get to do that for them.”

Bachand said it typically takes approximately 12 hours spread across several days to complete a set of skis from cutting the wood to application and bonding of materials to finished product. It can take more time if there is custom artwork to be done.

It’s the custom approach to his skis that Bachand says sets them apart.

“There's not really a whole lot of ski companies offering the type of custom skis that we're offering at the price point that we offer it at,” he said. “With ours we're going to be a lot more custom with all different wood veneer, top sheets, any artwork you want on there, we can do as well, whether you want it printed, whether you want it hand drawn, and it's all relatively inexpensive compared to the rest of the custom ski market.

“I like to kind of keep the more personal touch too. So if someone orders a pair of skis, 95 percent of the time they're gonna get a phone call from me or a huge email chain is gonna go about, we're gonna sit there and talk. Walk them through all those options and just help them get a really dialed product that they can use for years and years.”