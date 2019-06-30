David Emery stepped down as CEO Black Hills Corporation in December after leading the largest publicly traded company in the Black Hills for 15 years.
Emery, 56, joined the company in 1989 as a petroleum engineer and served for more than 29 years at the utility company based in Rapid City.
He will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors until May 1, 2020.
The Custer native is third generation employee of Black Hills Corp. and his time leading the company was marked by massive growth. Black Hills Corp. has grown nearly 20 times its original size and added more than 300 corporate jobs in Rapid City, under Emery's leadership. Those high-paying jobs have pumped millions of dollars into the local economy.
During his tenure, Black Hills Corp. grew from a diversified energy company with 61,000 electric customers to an electric and natural gas utility with 1.27 million customers in 823 communities across eight states. Black Hills Corp. now has $7 billion in assets and a $4 billion market capitalization.
The company expanded from 900 employees in 2003 to 2,900 employees now.
Emery also oversaw the construction of the new $70 million corporate headquarters — called Horizon Point — on Rapid City's south side.
Under the Emery's helm, Black Hills Corp. made it a point to give back to Rapid City and the Black Hills. In the past six years alone, Black Hills Corp. and its employees have donated $2.8 million to organizations in our community.
When he isn't working, Emery loves spending time in the outdoors with his wife Deanna and sons, Brandon and Ryan.
Emery now shares his experience growing up in the Black Hills and eventually running one of the region's economic cornerstones.
Q: You spent a lot of time at your grandparents in North Rapid City while growing up. How did that time shape you as a person?
My paternal grandparents in North Rapid City had a tiny house and lived very frugally. They often had visitors and family members from the reservations staying with them, which made the house pretty crowded and busy. During the summer there was often a tipi and or cabin tent in the yard for people to stay in.
The story is similar on my mother’s side of the family. She is from Lead, and her Dad worked at the old South Mill for the Homestake mine. Both of my parents grew up with very little, but their parents instilled in them strong values and a strong work ethic. I was fortunate to spend quite a bit of time with all of my grandparents growing up, and they certainly instilled in me those same values, as did my parents.
Q: You are a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. What advice do you have for young Native Americans looking to advance their careers in our state?
I think the most important advice I’d give anyone related to a career, and it certainly applies for young Native Americans, is to find something you are passionate about, and go after it. It might be difficult and challenging, but in the end, if you enjoy and are passionate about what you do, life is so much more rewarding. Don’t settle for something less just because it is easier.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: Since you took over as CEO in 2004, Black Hills Corp. has undergone massive growth as a company. What challenges come with amount of growth, and how can leaders help overcome those challenges?
There are lots of challenges that come with growing a business rapidly: scaling up systems and processes, financing challenges, facilities decisions, hiring and staffing issues, and the like. One of the most important things we focused on at Black Hills to help with those challenges, was to maintain a smaller company culture as best as possible, even with more than 2,900 employees. As one example, we have senior officers visit every location annually to speak with employees regarding business strategy and key goals. I often hear from employees who came to Black Hills from other firms say they worked somewhere else for years and never saw a company officer.
We did something similar related to the CEO succession process. Linn Evans (my successor as CEO) and I conducted a total of 76 employee meetings in seven states to discuss the leadership change, the condition of the company and the future strategy. We received a lot of positive feedback from employees about the meetings.
Q: How did you define success during your time as CEO, both at your job and in your personal life?
When your company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange you get daily feedback on how the market views your success. I think over time that market feedback has become increasingly more short-sighted, which is not necessarily a good thing.
Black Hills has been serving utility customers since 1883. The only way you can continue to survive and thrive in the utility industry for the long haul is to take a long-term strategic view. Although there are always pressing issues, big picture strategic decisions should be made with a long horizon, which in this industry is 30-40 years or more. I’ve always taken that view of success for the company, although it has been much easier said than done especially when the stock market is often driven by daily numbers. It is, however, the best way to ensure long-term success for the company, its shareholders, employees, and the communities it serves.
My job required extensive hours and lots of travel. From a personal standpoint, two things were my priorities when I wasn’t working – my family and giving back to the community. I was away from home for lots of holidays, birthdays, and other events. Whenever possible, I put a very high priority on attending my sons’ events/activities and making time for them. When they were young, I tried hard to leave the office in time to eat dinner as a family and spend time with them in the evening. After they went to bed, I typically worked from home. My wife Deanna and I also made family trips a priority. We would often do outdoor activities with the boys such as camping, skiing, canoeing, fishing, etc. We would also take trips together to places like Florida, Hawaii, Europe, the Bahamas and other places.
My parents were always very active in civic and non-profit activities (my Dad was a state legislator for 12 years and my Mom was also very active in the state and community). I have always been involved in at least a few organizations that have missions that are of interest to me in which I felt I could make a difference.
Q: What do you hope your legacy is at Black Hills Corporation?
I’m not big on the concept of a legacy, but as a third generation employee of the company, my hope is that the growth accomplished by the employee team over the past 15 years has set the company up well for many decades of future success as an investor-owned company based right here in Rapid City.
Q: You will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors at Black Hills Corporation for roughly another year. What are your plans after that?
I plan to spend a lot of time outside doing many of the activities that I enjoy, but were sacrificed over the years due to my busy work schedule. Ideally, I can do a lot of them with Deanna and the boys. I love to downhill and cross county ski, snow shoe, hike, backpack, camp, fly fish, mountain bike and rock climb. My wife and I also like to travel, and we will take some trips occasionally, but in the near term, staying home here in the Black Hills sounds pretty nice!
I will continue to be involved in several government and non-profit organizations post retirement, and may also consider serving on one corporate board.
Q: Are you hopeful for the future of Rapid City and why?
Rapid City and the entire Black Hills region is an awesome place to live, do business and raise a family. More and more people are realizing just how special the area is. There is a lot of exciting, yet well-managed, growth occurring in Rapid City, which bodes extremely well for the future. Ellsworth Air Force Base being selected as the first home for the new B-21 bomber is truly exciting. Passionate city leadership will continue to keep Rapid City on course for a very bright future.