Most of us at one time or another have asked our teachers or our parents, “Why do I have to learn this?” Under the new Rapid City Pathways Approach, the hope is that students will no longer ask that question - or at least not as often. From English to math to career-connected courses – our goal is to make learning more relevant and engaging for all students.
In the fall of 2020, the Rapid City Area School District will launch the Pathways Approach that will provide all students with access to career-connected learning experiences. This future-focused approach will provide more opportunities for on-the-job learning and college and career exploration for students K-12. Ultimately, the goal is to help students develop a plan that leads to a successful transition beyond high school including postsecondary education and training, careers, and life responsibilities.
Community employers will also benefit from this model. While many local employers offer excellent jobs leading to solid careers, the positions they offer are often hard to fill. Why? Because students don’t know about them, or they don’t have the necessary skills to enter those in-demand career fields. The Rapid City Pathways Approach will be the key that leads to a better prepared workforce.
The structure of the Rapid City Pathways Approach
There will be six academies at the high school level (pictured below). Within each academy there are multiple pathways. A pathway is a more specific course of study organized around a career theme. As students progress through their chosen academy, they will go deeper and learn more about a career path that interests them. Each pathway will be designed to help students make successful transitions to apprenticeships or skills training, 2 or 4-year college opportunities, military service, and/or independent living.
Student Pathways Experience
- During elementary and middle school, each student will be learning about a full range of careers. Every 8th grade student will take a Career Exploration course and identify career interests to further explore in high school.
- In 9th grade, each freshman will take Freshman Seminar to explore each of the six RCAS academies and engage with content in digital citizenship, computer applications, and workplace skills.
- In 10th grade, students will take an introductory course in their chosen academy, which will introduce them to the various career opportunities available in that specific area of study.
- In 11th grade, students will enter a pathway foundational course to enhance and deepen exploration. Should their first academy not be a good fit, they can switch to another academy during this time.
- Seniors can choose a specialized pathway course and/or a capstone experience.
The Rapid City Pathways Approach will equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to explore career options in high school, while still giving students access to electives like Fine Arts and world languages.
This work began in June of 2018 under the direction of the Pathways Task Force; whose members include educators, community, and business leaders in partnership with the National Center for College and Career Transition with funding support from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.