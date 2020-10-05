South Dakota Mines spin-off company acquired by global conglomerate

"As we continued to learn more about it and develop it, we got a lot of interest from pharmaceutical companies and other end-users of this technology, so we commercialized it," Menkhaus said.

Nanopareil opened a lab in Rapid City and another facility in Sioux Falls. In 2019, the Rapid City location was moved to the Ascent Innovation building. Menkhaus stayed on as a founder and D. Craig Arnold was named president/CEO. The Rapid City location has seven full-time employees, all graduates and current students at South Dakota Mines.

Menkhaus said the partnership formed with South Dakota Mines is the reason for the company's success.

"I'm really looking forward to expanding that now with the acquisition (by Gamma Biosciences) and growing that team in South Dakota," he said. "All of the continued development and research going into these materials for commercialization will stay in South Dakota."

Gamma Biosciences is a life sciences tools platform created by KKR, with headquarters in Menlo Park, California, and Cambridge, United Kingdom. Nanopareil will be a part of Gamma Biosciences' subsidiary Astrea Bioseparations.

Joseph Wright, South Dakota Mines associate president for research and economic development, said Nanopareil's success is a historic moment for the state.