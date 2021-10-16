South Dakota Mines students' dating app uses memes to make matches

More than 90% of current college students have used a dating app, Vagts said, and there are more than one million memes shared on platforms like Instagram every day.

“There’s a lot of dating apps out there. They’re all the same idea of swiping on somebody’s profile and they’re based primarily on looks. You usually have to do an extra click (to get to their bio),” Vagts said. “It was interesting to find out we are the first people to try something really new, to take the idea of what a dating app is and put more of a spin on it.”

“While you’re on Lafdr, you don’t have to be thinking about all the people who didn’t like you and just having dry conversations. It’s a more fun and open atmosphere than most of the dating apps out there,” she said.

On the first day Lafdr officially launched, Vagts said it attracted double the number of users who’d been trying the prototype. A few weeks later, the Lafdr team promoted the app via an Instagram campaign and doubled the number of users again. They’re planning future campaigns to attract more users.

Liknes, who’s now in Minneapolis, works on the app full-time and monitors every match the app makes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}