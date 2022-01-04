South Dakota saw surge of new residents in 2021, U-Haul reports

South Dakota’s growth spurt shows no signs of slowing. U-Haul data released Monday ranks South Dakota at number 11 as a growth state in the United States.

“Ready or not, here they come,” Morgan Lewandowski, general manager of the Deadwood Avenue U-Haul Moving and Storage location in Rapid City, said Monday. “It’s going to be exciting to see how it’s handled.”

Data from 2021 compiled for the annual U-Haul Growth Index showed people coming to South Dakota in one-way U-Haul trucks increased nearly 28% year over year and departures rose 23% as overall moving traffic surged.

South Dakota moved up 14 spots from its 2020 U-Haul rank as the number 25 growth state. Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year.

Arrivals into Rapid City were up 14% in 2021, according to Shawn Odden, president of U-Haul Co. of South Dakota. People are relocating from surrounding states – particularly North Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming – as well as from California, Texas, Washington, Florida and other locations nationwide.

“For 18 months, we’ve seen an uptick in customers moving into South Dakota,” Odden said. “It’s a little higher in the Sioux Falls area. We’re seeing a lot of demand in Sioux Falls and definitely in the Black Hills as well. We see it from all over the country. There’s a general increase in total customers moving into South Dakota.”

Customers arriving in South Dakota accounted for about 52.5% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in South Dakota during 2021.

“When you look at the numbers, around eight people are moving to the Black Hills each day. And no matter what happens with the economic data, we don’t see that changing,” Tom Johnson, Elevate Rapid City president and CEO, wrote in his December 2021 Economic Indicators column at elevaterapidcity.com.

U-Haul's Lewandowski is part of the trend. She moved to South Dakota from Wyoming almost two years ago. She’s worked for U-Haul since 2015 and said she always wanted to end up in the Black Hills.

“It’s the nation’s best-kept secret and people have discovered our secret,” she said of the Black Hills. “Everything you need is within a 100-mile radius. This year’s numbers – it’s blowing our minds.”

Lewandowski said customers who move here like Rapid City’s mix of accessibility to shopping, health care and everything they need, along with the natural beauty of the Black Hills and short commuting time.

“You’ll get people from California and Texas saying, ‘My commute was two hours.’ They like the accessibility with a small-town feel,” she said. “Businesses are coming here. A lot of families are moving here with the business side of things.”

Lewandowski hopes the region can keep up with the growth ahead. Housing and storage shortages are already ongoing challenges.

“There’s almost no storage facilities with occupancy. As soon as I have a storage unit, it’s gone,” she said. “I’ve seen all kinds of storage facilities popping up and that’s the way to go if someone wants to get ahead right now, building a storage unit. (New residents) are coming. We’ve got to be ready to help them.

“People are having a hard time getting into housing, so they’ll put their stuff in storage and move into an apartment,” she said.

Stuart Martin, president of the Black Hills Association of Realtors, is seeing that same trend with apartment living.

“We actually have seen more people moving into Rapid City and the surrounding area and being OK with just moving into an apartment for the time being until we can find them a house or they can have a house built,” Martin said. “I think you’re seeing a lot more people saying they’re willing to move here and find something when they get here.”

“I think 2022 is going to trend the same way 2021 did. Hopefully, we don’t see the large increases in home prices that we did in 2021 because we’ve figured out a little better way how to hedge against the (supply chain issues) so we can get new houses and new construction going on. It also goes into pre-existing home sales. We need more homes on the market,” Martin said.

The influx of new residents is caused by several factors, Martin said. South Dakota remaining open and having few restrictions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic appeals to people who don’t want things dictated to them.

The pandemic also fueled a work-from-home trend that’s enticed people to move to the Black Hills.

“We’re getting a lot of out-of-state people who are realizing they can work from anywhere,” Martin said.

Martin said growth at Ellsworth Air Force Base and Elevate Rapid City’s efforts to promote the region also contribute to the surge in new residents.

“In the real estate world, we take it day by day and try to do the best we can to help people moving in and find them the home they want to be in. It’s sometimes taking a little bit longer than normal (because of supply and demand),” he said.

