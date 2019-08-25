If the seed of a business idea has been rattling around in your brain for years, there is an upcoming event in Rapid City to give it the water and nutrients it needs to grow.
Startup Weekend Black Hills is a 54-hour event designed for entrepreneurs, developers and designers to gain the knowledge and connections they need to make their big idea into a business.
The event is sponsored by Techstars, a market capital seed accelerator, founded in Boulder in 2006, and in partnership with Google for Startups. Similar events take place around the globe. But it is run by a group of local volunteer organizers.
This year's event starts Friday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. and continues through Sunday at Evergreen Media on Main Street in Rapid City.
One of the event's organizers, Dani Mason, says the event is action-based business development that pairs ideas with team members and mentors to help make an idea a reality.
"It's really designed to take people from an idea to functioning startup over one weekend," Mason said. "If you can't spare two days for your idea, entrepreneurship is going to be a tough road for you."
Startup Weekend attendees pitch their ideas for 60 seconds on Friday night and the group votes on the top pitches. Ideas are chosen that night to work on the rest of the weekend and teams are formed.
Mason said all you need to bring on Friday night is yourself.
"If you have a great idea, you are going to have to sell it," Mason said of the pitch night. She did note that even if an idea doesn't get voted as one of the top by the group, that individual can still work on it throughout the weekend and pitch it to the expert panel on Sunday.
"We have had people win that way in the past," she said.
Once teams are formed, they continue testing, business model development and prototype creation through the weekend under the guidance of experienced business owners, investors and marketing specialists.
She said teams have fleshed out ideas on Saturday to the point of explaining what an app would look like, all the way to building a functioning prototype of a table mixer.
Teams also call and meet people in Black Hills on Saturday to get real responses from locals and feedback about their product.
On Sunday, those teams then present their ideas to a panel of local professionals who choose the winners. Prizes are awarded like co-working space, marketing consulting or event startup funding.
"This gives them a road map of what to do next and how to make an idea a reality," Mason said.
This will be the third Startup Weekend Black Hills event. At past events, as many as 100 people have shown up from all across the Black Hills and even into Wyoming and Iowa.
Tickets range from $20 to $65 and are available at swblackhills.com.