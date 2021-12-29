State minimum wage increasing to $9.95 on Jan. 1

The state minimum wage will increase by 50 cents effective Jan. 1.

The wage is increasing from $9.45 an hour to $9.95 an hour as part of the annual adjustment for cost of living measured by the United States Department of Labor Consumer Price Index.

The state Legislature passed the law, which took effect in January 2016.

The hourly minimum wage for employees who receive tips will be $4.975 an hour, an increase from the $4.725 established in 2021. Wages and tips combined must equal at least the minimum wage.

Businesses that qualify as seasonal amusement or recreation establishments, babysitters or outside salespersons are exempt from the changes. The training wage, apprentices, and people with a developmental disability are also exempt, according to state law.

