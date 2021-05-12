State's first birth center opens in Rapid City

“We’ve been trying to open a birth center in the Black Hills for the past five years, and it has needed to be here for a very, very long time,” Applegate said. “We don’t have a good community resource for women and their families that’s just giving education about pregnancy, labor, birth and breastfeeding. We don’t have a community hub for any of that. If a woman is motivated, she can find somebody that can help guide her, but there wasn’t one place in one building that encompassed all of that.”