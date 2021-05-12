State's first birth center opens in Rapid City

South Dakota’s first and only free-standing birth center opened Friday in Rapid City, offering mothers-to-be safe, personalized options for giving birth.
Apple Tree Midwifery & Birth Center specializes in care and resources for women from early pregnancy through childbirth and postpartum care, according to birth center co-owner and certified nurse midwife Cassie Applegate.
Applegate, Chelsea Iversen and Dr. Marvin Buehner co-own Apple Tree Midwifery & Birth Center and provide medical care for expectant mothers. Iversen is a certified nurse midwife and women’s health nurse practitioner. Buehner is an obstetrician.
“We’ve been trying to open a birth center in the Black Hills for the past five years, and it has needed to be here for a very, very long time,” Applegate said. “We don’t have a good community resource for women and their families that’s just giving education about pregnancy, labor, birth and breastfeeding. We don’t have a community hub for any of that. If a woman is motivated, she can find somebody that can help guide her, but there wasn’t one place in one building that encompassed all of that.”
Apple Tree Midwifery & Birth Center strives to be that community hub. Applegate, Iversen and Buehner are seeing patients now. Prenatal care including lab work and ultrasounds are done at Black Hills Obstetrics, located next to the birth center. The birth center is licensed by the South Dakota Department of Health.
Buehner owns Black Hills Obstetrics and serves as the birth center’s collaborating obstetrician. Applegate and Iversen have hospital privileges at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and they consult with Buehner as needed. He performs Caesaran sections, if necessary, and care for higher-risk births.
Birth centers are well-documented as being safe for mothers and babies, Applegate said.
“The birth center has phenomenal research to support it. Giving birth at a hospital or an accredited birth center are the two safest places to give birth,” she said. “Ultimately, we want women’s choices to be respected, and we want to support them through labor and birth, and for them to birth however they choose safely.”
Birth centers are increasingly in demand nationwide. Apple Tree Midwifery & Birth Center’s goal is to give mothers and family a “high touch, low tech” experience. Women and families may opt for midwives to receive consistent care and support from a midwife through labor, birth and the postpartum process, Applegate said.
“Birth centers are popular because women want to give birth naturally in a peaceful, home-like environment,” she said. “Women want to be able to be in control of their pregnancy, labor and birth. … We felt like we needed a choice for women who wanted a midwife.”
Apple Tree Midwifery & Birth Center has two large birth suites, built-in water birth pools, queen-sized beds, birth stools, birth slings, private showers and bathrooms, all of which give women options for going through labor as comfortably as possible and for the birth. The center also is equipped with a kitchen, living room and a classroom.
“Women and families want more freedom of choice instead of being confined to one location and one position,” Applegate said. “We do not have a lot of the sterile hospital environment. It is more gentle. Families can go by their birth plan and have dad catch the baby (for example), or if they have certain cultural preferences, we will go by that as much as we can.”
By the time the birth center opened Friday, Applegate said 12 mothers were planning to give birth there in May.
“There’s been a high demand for this (locally). A birth center has been needed here, but when we open, I think demand will get stronger when women realize there are options,” she said.
Apple Tree Midwifery & Birth Center is located at 6015 Mount Rushmore Road, Suite 3. For more information, go to appletreemidwifery.com.