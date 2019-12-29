Stay in Rapid City and earn your degree

A promotion, a job change, a career change — what does 2020 have in store for you, your family, or your employees? At Black Hills State University-Rapid City, our goal is to help prepare students to be ready to take on their next great opportunity.
Dorothy Voorhees is Chief Financial Officer of Sentinel Federal Credit Union in Rapid City. She is also a graduate of the BHSU-Rapid City MBA (master’s of business administration) program. Dorothy chose to attend BHSU rather than an online MBA program because the BHSU business program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The School of Business at BHSU is among the top 5 percent of business schools in the world — right here in Rapid City.
Dorothy said, “the class schedules at BHSU-Rapid City are convenient, set for adult learners with other commitments, and geared for busy, professional people.”
After working in the financial industry in Rapid City for 15 years, Dorothy knew she would need advanced credentials to continue to grow professionally in the field. In the year after earning her MBA from BHSU-Rapid City in 2017, she was named Chief Financial Officer at Sentinel, the first woman to hold that position.
Degree programs at BHSU-Rapid City are flexible and affordable. Brent Moe, community services officer with the Rapid City Police Department, graduated Dec. 14 with his human services degree after taking classes at BHSU-Rapid City.
Thanks to an agreement with Western Dakota Tech, Brent was able to transfer more than 40 credits directly to BHSU towards his bachelor’s degree.
Just like Dorothy, Brent knows higher education means more available jobs and promotions. He plans to apply to become a ranking law enforcement officer at his department during the next round of open applications. He said he will be more promotable throughout his career with a bachelor’s degree.
For those interested in health care, BHSU-Rapid City offers an applied health sciences degree. The degree is the perfect fit for students working toward careers as registered nurses, medical technologists, and other high-demand health professionals.
There are 21 programs and certificates you can complete, start-to-finish, at the BHSU-Rapid City location. I am excited to announce more programs like the one Brent benefited from that respond to the needs of Rapid City citizens and business.
BHSU-Rapid City is working on an associate’s degree in Network and Security Administration in collaboration with Dakota State University. We anticipate a fall 2020 start date. We also anticipate a fall 2020 start date for a bachelor’s degree in Applied Science, which will be attractive to students graduating from Western Dakota Tech as well as others in the community who hold an associate’s degree.
If you, your family, or your employees would benefit from pursuing more education, please contact BHSU-Rapid City at (605)718-4194 or admissions@BHSU.edu Or stop and see us at 4300 Cheyenne Boulevard. We wish you all the best in 2020.