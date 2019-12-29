Stay in Rapid City and earn your degree

A promotion, a job change, a career change — what does 2020 have in store for you, your family, or your employees? At Black Hills State University-Rapid City, our goal is to help prepare students to be ready to take on their next great opportunity.

Dorothy Voorhees is Chief Financial Officer of Sentinel Federal Credit Union in Rapid City. She is also a graduate of the BHSU-Rapid City MBA (master’s of business administration) program. Dorothy chose to attend BHSU rather than an online MBA program because the BHSU business program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The School of Business at BHSU is among the top 5 percent of business schools in the world — right here in Rapid City.

Dorothy said, “the class schedules at BHSU-Rapid City are convenient, set for adult learners with other commitments, and geared for busy, professional people.”

After working in the financial industry in Rapid City for 15 years, Dorothy knew she would need advanced credentials to continue to grow professionally in the field. In the year after earning her MBA from BHSU-Rapid City in 2017, she was named Chief Financial Officer at Sentinel, the first woman to hold that position.