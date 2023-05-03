West Middle School and Stevens High School received nearly $400,000 this week from the Teresa S. Johnson Trust to fund music, travel abroad and science.

The Rapid City Public School Foundation (RCPSF) received the estate gift that directs $25,000 to the West Middle School Music Department and over $380,000 to Stevens High School. The sum will be equally divided between Stevens' World Language Department to fund student travel to foreign countries, Science Department and Music Department. Up to 4% of the respective department funds may be used each year other than $22,000 that the Music Department will immediately use to improve lighting in the Stevens Theater.

Teresa "Terry" Johnson, who passed away in 2021, grew up in western Rapid City attending Pinedale Elementary, West Junior High School and graduated from Stevens High School in 1979. Terry was involved in the Stevens marching band and the German club. She spent a year abroad in Birmingham, England, is fluent in German and spoke some Russian and Spanish.

On Tuesday, two RCPSF representatives, including Executive Director Kara Flynn and Board of Directors member Kyle Richards, spoke during a Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education meeting about the impact the money will have on students.

"The foundation has a tremendous honor to be entrusted with the wonderful legacy of Teresa Johnson," Richards said. "By stewarding and caring for this gift we can change students' lives by getting them interested in the language or maybe become a scientist or even become a world renowned musician."

The RCPSF has a track record of good stewardship of gifted funds and ensuring the money significantly impacts students, Superintendent Nicole Swigart said during the meeting.

"It's hard to express how significant a gift of hundreds of thousands of dollars is to a school," Swigart said. "It's amazing that someone made this choice to entrust the foundation with such a significant amount of money to impact kids."

Stevens High School will hold a celebration featuring the 9th grade jazz band on May 9, at 8:00 am to honor Terry Johnson.