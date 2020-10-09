Stevens graduate gives motel a new lease on life

What was once an eyesore on Rapid City's north side now has new life and much more than a fresh coat of paint.

Lorraine Fuss, a Stevens High School graduate, purchased the Corral Motel on East North Street back in September 2018 with a dream to turn the run-down property into a place of promise.

"I drove down East North Street and noticed that the Corral Motel had a ‘For Sale’ banner on it. I had driven by the building many times throughout my childhood and it always caught my eye," the 21-year-old said. "When I passed by it this time, it not only caught my eye, but it sparked an idea. I thought to myself that this building has the potential to be turned into something great."

Fuss took a chance and decided to contact the real estate agent to take a look at the dilapidated relic of times gone by.

"The next day, I toured every room in the motel and let’s just say the place left a lot of room for improvement," she said. "It hurt my heart seeing this, but I realized that this was my chance to make a difference."

She took that chance and contacted the motel's former owner. Putting her negotiating skills to work, she reduced the asking price by $65,000. But being a young entrepreneur brought new challenges to surface.