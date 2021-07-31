Storming Crab a boon for seafood lovers

A taste of Louisiana has come to the Black Hills. Storming Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar opened July 21 at Rushmore Crossing.

Rapid City has the first and only Storming Crab restaurant in South Dakota, according to the company’s website. The Storming Crab chain currently has 24 restaurants in 13 states.

Pram Nugroho and Dejin Ye are co-owners of Rapid City's Storming Crab location. They hope locals and visitors will be enthusiastic about this new dining option.

“The Storming Crab market is spreading fast,” Nugroho said. “It’s a challenge to open something different, especially in South Dakota.”

“There’s nothing like this in the Rapid City area. Hopefully Rapid City will accept us and love our food,” said Nugroho, who has lived here for more than 15 years and has had a long career in the restaurant industry.

“Here in Rapid City there’s a lot of pizza, a lot of burgers, steak… We wanted to give something different to the community,” he said.

