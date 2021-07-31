Storming Crab a boon for seafood lovers

A taste of Louisiana has come to the Black Hills. Storming Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar opened July 21 at Rushmore Crossing.
Rapid City has the first and only Storming Crab restaurant in South Dakota, according to the company’s website. The Storming Crab chain currently has 24 restaurants in 13 states.
Pram Nugroho and Dejin Ye are co-owners of Rapid City's Storming Crab location. They hope locals and visitors will be enthusiastic about this new dining option.
“The Storming Crab market is spreading fast,” Nugroho said. “It’s a challenge to open something different, especially in South Dakota.”
“There’s nothing like this in the Rapid City area. Hopefully Rapid City will accept us and love our food,” said Nugroho, who has lived here for more than 15 years and has had a long career in the restaurant industry.
“Here in Rapid City there’s a lot of pizza, a lot of burgers, steak… We wanted to give something different to the community,” he said.
So far, so good. Nugroho said the restaurant’s opening week was busy. Ye is the head chef, overseeing a menu that specializes in crab legs, lobster, oysters, shrimp, clams, scallops, mussels, fried gator meat, fried calamari and more. Nugroho said his favorite menu item is a Louisiana classic, crawfish, which can be ordered by the pound, half pound or as part of Storming Crab’s signature dinner combos.
Storming Crab’s customizable combos are good for families, Nugroho said, because most feed two to three people, while the Happy Family combo feeds six.
Nugroho describes Storming Crab as a restaurant with an atmosphere that’s good for families and celebrations.
Kids in particular love the restaurant’s wall where they and their parents can sign their names with a permanent marker.
“Storming Crab is good for families, it’s good for a birthday party or graduation party or anniversary or something like that. People can enjoy the food and the atmosphere, and they can create memories and write something on the wall in our restaurant,” Nugroho said.
Storming Crab offers pickup orders as well as eat-in dining. Nugroho said he hopes to be able to open the restaurant’s patio for outdoor dining, but first he needs more staff.
“We have a hard time with staffing like everybody else, but we try to make it fun work … for our servers and bartenders,” he said. “If you take care of your staff, they will work hard for you.”
Storming Crab’s complete menu and online ordering is available at rapidcity.stormingcrab.us/order.