Carla Streeter, a direct support professional at Black Hills Works in Rapid City, has been named a recipient of the 2023 Innovation award by the American Network of Community Options and Resources. Streeter is one of 53 recipients who received ANCOR’s 2023 Direct Support Professional of the Year awards.

Streeter was chosen from more than 350 nominees. The award honors excellence in providing long-term support and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Direct Support Professional of the Year awards were presented in a ceremony at ANCOR’s 2023 Annual Conference in Chicago on April 26.

“Black Hills Works is overwhelmingly proud of Carla, for her award recognition of course, but more importantly for her dedication and commitment to true community inclusion for the people we support,” said Brad Saathoff, CEO of Black Hills Works. “We cannot think of anyone who more clearly demonstrates the transformative power of community-based supports, and we’re so grateful that ANCOR has recognized Carla with this high-profile honor.”

Since 2007, ANCOR’s annual Direct Support Professional of the Year awards recognize outstanding direct support professionals who deliver long-term services and support to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The awards celebrate the important role DSPs play in ensuring people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have what they need to thrive and be included in their community.

The awards also seek to raise awareness about a direct support workforce in crisis. Inadequate investments in this essential workforce have led to a decades-long severe shortage of DSPs, which has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and has accelerated into a crisis that threatens access to critically needed services, according to ANCOR.

“From voter education and self-advocacy initiatives to supporting people to pursue their career aspirations and so much more, direct support professionals like Carla make clear the crucial role this workforce plays in communities across the country,” said Diane Beastrom, president of ANCOR’s Board of Directors and president and chief executive officer of Koinonia, a disability service provider based in Independence, Ohio. “ANCOR is proud to celebrate Carla and the 53 other professionals who comprise the 2023 class of outstanding honorees.”

“For 17 years now, ANCOR has presented the Direct Support Professional of the Year Awards to recognize the outstanding professionals who power community inclusion for people with [intellectual and developmental disabilities]. The outstanding DSPs being honored this year deliver life-enhancing supports amid no shortage of significant challenges, not the least of which is a long-standing crisis in the ability of providers to recruit and retain qualified DSPs,” said Barbara Merrill, chief executive officer for ANCOR. “Through it all, these professionals demonstrate an unwavering commitment to community inclusion and to the people they support. That’s why we feel honored to celebrate Carla and other DSPs who exemplify excellence in our field.”