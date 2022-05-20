Strider bike founder among Hall of Fame inductees

Ryan McFarland of Rapid City is transforming the way children worldwide learn to ride bicycles. The founder of Strider® Sports International is one of five Black Hills area residents being inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The Honors Ceremony is held every year to celebrate and recognize 10 outstanding individuals as they are inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

McFarland and his wife, Kristi, have two sons, Bode and Jesse. As a result of helping his oldest son learn to ride a bike, McFarland launched an international company and a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting kids on bicycles.

McFarland credits South Dakota’s business-friendly environment with few regulations and a team of people over the years who have helped him carry out his vision. Since launching in 2007, Strider® Sports International has sold nearly 4 million bikes for kids worldwide, and Strider products are distributed in about 75 countries.

Although Strider is a global brand, the company is headquartered in Rapid City, where McFarland has spent most of his life. His company has generated local jobs, contributed to the statewide economy, and donated to various local projects such as the Robbinsdale Bicycle Playground and Black Hills Trails.

McFarland said he started with the “backward” method when trying to teach Bode to ride and realized it wasn’t working. McFarland said he’s learned that for many kids who’ve started off with tricycles and training wheels, transitioning to a two-wheel bike is an exercise in frustration and tears, and kids give up altogether.

“There’s two elements to bicycling. One is keeping the bike upright and balanced, and the other is propelling it. I think traditionally we’ve gotten it wrong,” McFarland said. “That wrong method … you learn to move first and balance second … is just entrenched. … The inefficient way is so entrenched that it’s hard to get people to consider a new method.”

“Balance is the fundamental skill. Pedaling is not the essence of riding. It’s balancing on two wheels that’s the essence of riding,” McFarland said. “If you can sit on a bike and propel it by walking it, you have your security and you walk along with it as you learn how to keep it centered underneath you. It’s a super easy, safe, natural and fast way to (learn).”

Flipping the priorities to focus on balance first, pedaling second is at the heart of Strider bikes. The first Strider bike, which McFarland customized for then 2-year-old Bode, was uniquely designed. Bode had four-wheeled toys and a little bike with training wheels, but all were too heavy and complicated for his small body.

“I realized this isn’t working, so I started back-pedaling out of there,” McFarland said. “If you put a 2-year-old on an 18-pound pedal bike, that’s kind of an impossible task right there."

McFarland modified a pedal bike by removing components and making frame modifications until the frame was lighter and properly sized for his son. Bode quickly began riding and now, at age 19, is into motorcycles, street bikes and dirt bikes, McFarland said. His younger son, now 15, likes mountain biking and dirt jumping.

“They’re both super talented riders. (Biking) has been such an integral part of their lives. They both surpass me. I love the fact that it’s my DNA out there ahead of me,” McFarland said.

Adapting a bike for Bode made McFarland realize other kids could benefit from lighter bikes and a new way of learning to ride. For about two years, McFarland said, Strider bikes was evening and weekend “side hustle” until he launched Strider® Sports International.

Strider bikes weigh between five and seven pounds, and the four different models of bikes are primarily designed for children ages 1-1/2 to 6 or 7. The bikes help guide children through the balance then propel method of learning to ride. Some bikes come with a detachable rocking base so children as young as 6 months can begin sitting on a bike, rocking and start learning how to balance.

“It’s all about keeping the child comfortable, confident and devoid of fear in the progression,” McFarland said.

Strider also has a 20-inch bike for older kids. McFarland said the 20-inch bike also is used by adults with special needs who believed they might never learn to ride a bike. Bicycling gives them a mode of transportation to jobs, errands, health care and more.

McFarland has a lifelong enthusiasm for entrepreneurship, biking and motorsports – all of which led to Strider bikes.

“I had a lot of history of customizing and hot-rodding cars and riding and racing motorcycles. I am just very mechanical and I had a good bit of experience in business. My parents owned a motel in Custer. … I like the immediacy of business,” McFarland said. “I liked that entrepreneurial environment. It’s fast-paced. When you’re chasing goals, I like that.”

In 2018, McFarland founded All Kids Bike®, a national movement led by the Strider Education Foundation. This nonprofit places Learn-to-Ride programs in public kindergarten PE classes throughout the United States. McFarland hopes eventually learning to ride a bike will be part of every kindergarten’s core PE curriculum.

“We’re going to make sure no kid gets left behind,” McFarland said. “Can you think of anything that would be more valuable to teach a child in PE class in kindergarten than riding a bike? If we teach every kid how to ride a bike in kindergarten, we could change our world. It’s a game-changing concept … and we’re going to pursue that one for the foreseeable future.”

Teachers and principals at schools where Learn-to-Bike is being used say learning to ride a bike boosts children’s confidence and encourages more engagement in school overall and contributes to better test scores.

“A principal in a school in Los Angeles (told me) all the kids come to school on the day we’re going to ride bikes. That’s her reality, just trying to get kids to come to school and on bike day every kid comes to school. That’s the power of a bicycle,” McFarland said.

Though McFarland said with his creative mechanical abilities, he’s tempted to continue designing more bikes for all ages, he believes Strider’s focus should remain building kids’ bikes and expanding the Learn-to-Ride program. The program is currently in 600 of the 50,000 elementary schools in the United States, he said.

“The latest statistic is 75% of kids won’t ride a bike at all this year. Simultaneously, that same age group is spending over seven hours a day staring at screens,” McFarland said. “Being overweight and obesity and all the associated inactivity are at record highs. Kids aren’t playing outside riding bikes and their health is declining.”

“We have to go back to the very beginning and figure out how to get these kids encouraged to be outside and active, and bicycling is one of the best activities for kids to do. It’s just get on your bike and ride around and have fun with your friends,” he said. “It’s a lifetime skill that can give you all the exercise and recreation and can be your means of transportation. … A bicycle is a tool of mobility. That seed has to be planted of wanting to be outside and active and free.”

Joining McFarland as part of the Class of 2021 South Dakota Hall of Fame are Jon Crane and Gary Cammack.

Jon Crane

Crane and his art are being honored for capturing the beauty of rural America. According to the South Dakota Hall of Fame, Crane’s art is known for a subtle and realistic treatment of subjects from rural America in transparent watercolor. Using a dry brush technique, he captures nostalgic landscapes with exquisite detail. Claiming the trademark of "Art That Takes You Home," Crane’s paintings evoke emotions of familiarity and belonging. He is adept at finding old farms and homesteads that evoke a sense of the simpler life, telling through his nostalgic watercolors the story of rural America. Jon Crane lives in the Black Hills with his wife, Gail, near a secluded trout stream.

His highest award was presented in 2015 when he received the South Dakota Governor’s Award for Distinction in Creative Achievement.

In 2007, a biography of Crane, "Heartland Legacy: The Art of Jon Crane,” was released. Written by Gail Crane, the book pairs the artist’s life story with many pictures of his work.

Gary Cammack

Cammack of Union Center is being honored as a visionary agriculturalist and statesman. He served two years in the state House of Representatives and currently serves as Majority Leader of the state Senate. He and his wife, Amy, expanded their 320-acre ranch into 11,000 acres of living environmental stewardship. His land practices have been lauded by statewide conservation organizations. Recognizing a need for equipment and supplies, he started a successful agribusiness during a difficult economic time in the late 1970s. Cammack has been an influential force for positive change to benefit youth and community, resulting in a new elementary school, community center, church, firehouse and cemetery. He hosts leadership classes to demonstrate first-hand rural community empowerment and personal impact.

Two longtime Rapid City residents are being honored posthumously by the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

Craig Tieszen

Tieszen is being honored for lifetime dedication to community service. According to the South Dakota Hall of Fame, Tieszen led a dedicated career as the former Rapid City Police Chief and state legislator with honesty, kindness and integrity. As a leader, he was analytical, practical and respectful. He was a lifelong learner always chasing that big adventure. Tieszen believed that everyone could learn to be tolerant and care for each other. He never stopped learning and worked hard to make life better in South Dakota and the world in general. His experiences and learning prepared him for his exemplary life and public service.

Tieszen died Nov. 22, 2017, while on vacation in the Cook Islands. He was reportedly trying to help his brother-in-law, Brent Moline, 61, whose kayak capsized. Both men drowned, according to authorities.

“From Peace Corps to a police officer, to chief of police, and then legislator, his life was one of service to his family, friends, community, and the State of South Dakota,” said Dave Oyler, executive director of the Rapid City Club for Boys.

Ray Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, who died in 2019, is being honored for philanthropy and for being a guardian and guiding light of the community, according to the South Dakota Hall of Fame. “Every community has an angel" and for the Rapid City community, that angel was Hillenbrand. His contributions to Rapid City started with his store, Prairie Edge Trading Co. and Galleries, which showcase the beauty of local Native American culture. Hillenbrand served as part of South Dakota’s REDI (Revolving Economic Development and Initiative) Fund, which is the state’s flagship financing tool for businesses. Hillenbrand was integral in researching, funding and developing Main Street Square, the Legacy Commons playground, and in the rebuilding of Memorial Park and the 6th Street Promenade that connects downtown Rapid City to The Monument. OneHeart Campus also is part of Hillenbrand’s legacy.

He was posthumously named the 2021 Philanthropist of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals South Dakota National Philanthropy Day Awards.

"We have so many things right now going in the right direction,” Hillenbrand said in a 2019 interview. “I think the future of Rapid City is on the edge of being great.”

Shortly before Hillenbrand died, he wrote a letter that offered a road map for Rapid City to follow based on three integral principles: All lives have equal value; we take care of our own; and we help our people in need to create a sense of self-worth and build healthy, productive lives.

“The soul of a community is its people, who they are, what they stand for, and how they care for one another. It is my desire to lay the foundation to cultivate a soul for Rapid City that engages both business and civic sectors, working together, to solve some of our toughest challenges, producing results we can all get behind and cherish,” Hillenbrand wrote.

