Sturgis opened the city manager position on Tuesday and will accept applications until the position is filled, the city announced this week.

The city manager is the city’s top appointed executive and responsible for carrying out the policies and programs determined by the elected Sturgis City Council. The powers and duties of the city manager are defined by state and local law, and outlined in the city's job description.

"This position ensures city government operates and functions effectively to serve the needs of Sturgis residents, while complying with applicable laws and regulations," Director of Communications for the City of Sturgis Dab Holland said in a statement.

“The ideal candidate will be a visionary, strategic and a high-energy leader who can work with the city council, staff and key stakeholders to help our community grow and improve the quality of life for our citizens,” Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said.

Former Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie left on April 6 to take a new job as Director of Finance for the City of Rapid City.

In the interim, the Sturgis City Council appointed a transition management team to fill the void. Members of the transition team include Carstensen, Sturgis Finance Director Fay Bueno, Sturgis Director of Administrative Services Lisa Katzenstein, Public Works Director Rick Bush, Police Chief Geody VanDewater, City Attorney Mark Marshall and Director of Communications Deb Holland.

"Carstensen believes the transition team is working well, but that means of management can only sustain for a short period of time because team members are doing not only their own jobs, but also picking up the duties of the city manager," Holland said in the statement.

The successful city manager candidate will have a master’s degree in Public Administration (or related educational field of study, although experience in lieu of education may be considered) as well as a bachelor's degree in Public Administration, Political Science, Business Management, Economics, Finance, or closely related field from an accredited university.

The council requires a minimum of 10 years progressive responsibility as a city manager/administrator or equivalent managerial position in an organization of comparable complexity.

The salary range is $130,000 to $150,000 with an annual performance bonus of up to 3%.