Taco Bell honors Rapid City woman with its Golden Taco after 40 years of success

“Obviously I was nervous,” she said. “I went in headfirst and I love people … and I love helping people be successful.”

“When I started, there were only two restaurants in Rapid City and in the meantime, we built the Taco Bell restaurant on Mount Rushmore Road and built a restaurant in Spearfish a little bit over 20 years ago. I was running the westside restaurant and then I opened the Mount Rushmore Road location, so I would hire and train staff and run that restaurant until another one opened and I would hire and train staff,” she said. “I helped the rest of their stores manage their stores.”

When Border Foods bought Taco Bell in 2012, Hare was promoted again.

“They pulled me out of the restaurant and made me an area coach managing four restaurants, and we had a plan to build two new restaurants (the locations on Stumer Road and Endeavor Boulevard). We did that six weeks apart,” Hare said. “I was starting a whole new career, just taking my success to the next level.”

“Then in 2015, Border Foods acquired the Sioux Falls market and asked me if I would help work with the teams — we call it ‘Borderizing’ — and I said absolutely,” Hare said.