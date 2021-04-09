The Beanery is back: Longtime eatery returns to downtown Rapid City

The Beanery is back in downtown Rapid City.
The deli known for its soups, sandwiches and baked goods opened its new location this week in the Turnac Tower, 909 St. Joseph St., Suite 100. Owner Tom Drumm said the menu of soup, sandwiches, paninis, wraps, salads and quiche brings back several customer favorites.
“We have the things they may recall from the past — potato soup, tomato rice bisque, the quiche. We’re going to have sloppy joes and a variety of soups, some from original recipes we got,” said Tom, who prepares most of the food. “The food is simply amazing because it’s a great combination of stuff.”
The Beanery originally opened in 1974 and was a fixture downtown in the Fairmont Creamery building for almost 40 years. In 2013, The Beanery’s then-owner moved from the Creamery in hopes of finding a more visible, handicapped-accessible location. Nine years ago, Tom and Mary Drumm took ownership of The Beanery and have been running it at Camp Rapid, where it’s open exclusively to servicemen and women.
Local diners, meanwhile, were still hungry for their favorite lunches at The Beanery.
“Over the years, we’ve had a lot of questions about where The Beanery went,” Tom said. “We found an opportunity to bring The Beanery back downtown and bring some of the traditional favorites that people remember from The Beanery in years past.”
The Beanery celebrated its grand opening on April 5 and is steadily attracting customers.
“We’re seeing new faces every day so I know the word is getting out,” Tom said. “There’s a larger portion of people we’ve talked to … and they remember going down to the old Beanery location. They’re really pleased to be able to get their favorite soup again or quiche. It’s been favorable feedback. We’re pleased with that.”
For safety in the era of COVID-19, menu items are packaged for takeout dining. Individually bottled juices, teas, milk and water are available too.
“We give them everything they need for their meal whether they take it to their office or pick it up and take it home,” Tom said.
The Beanery’s downtown location has not yet brought back the eatery’s traditional pies and baked goods, but those are going to be added to the menu sometime in the near future, Tom said.
Customers can “grab and go” or eat at tables and chairs inside the Turnac Tower lobby. As the weather turns warmer, Tom hopes to add tables and umbrellas for outdoor dining. Tom also plans to add delivery service in the near future.
The Beanery’s Camp Rapid location will remain, Tom said. A retired Air Force veteran, Tom said he appreciates being able to feed the servicemen and women.
“It feels good to be up there around the soldiers,” he said. “It’s a good feeling to know we’re able to provide them something and support them when they’ve got tough jobs ahead.”
The Beanery at Turnac Tower is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information and a complete menu, go to thebeaneryrc.com/ and facebook.com/TheBeaneryRC/.