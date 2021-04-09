The Beanery is back: Longtime eatery returns to downtown Rapid City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Beanery celebrated its grand opening on April 5 and is steadily attracting customers.

“We’re seeing new faces every day so I know the word is getting out,” Tom said. “There’s a larger portion of people we’ve talked to … and they remember going down to the old Beanery location. They’re really pleased to be able to get their favorite soup again or quiche. It’s been favorable feedback. We’re pleased with that.”

For safety in the era of COVID-19, menu items are packaged for takeout dining. Individually bottled juices, teas, milk and water are available too.

“We give them everything they need for their meal whether they take it to their office or pick it up and take it home,” Tom said.

The Beanery’s downtown location has not yet brought back the eatery’s traditional pies and baked goods, but those are going to be added to the menu sometime in the near future, Tom said.

Customers can “grab and go” or eat at tables and chairs inside the Turnac Tower lobby. As the weather turns warmer, Tom hopes to add tables and umbrellas for outdoor dining. Tom also plans to add delivery service in the near future.