The Elements to open by year's end

The Elements, the newest addition to downtown Rapid City, is only weeks away from opening. The four-story, mixed-use building will contain 99 apartments and commercial and retail businesses.

“We anticipate move-in by the end of the year,” said Chase Wood, the commercial broker for The Elements. “We’ve got about 70% of the commercial space that is leased right now, and more are interested. We’ve been getting a lot of feedback and great response. There’s a lot of interest.”

Wood could not give specific details about what retail and commercial businesses will be in The Elements. The business tenants like the location in the heart of downtown Rapid City’s “Innovation District.”

“They’re confident and excited about that part of downtown. They love the idea of being within a synergistic community. Especially the retailers, it helps with a built-in customer base with apartments over the top (of businesses),” Wood said.

“(There is) proximity to employers and residents and the proximity to the School of Mines, Ascent Innovation and the new Elevate Rapid City building. Everyone’s just really excited to have an impact in that part of downtown and to serve a lot of the people who are already over there,” he said.

The Elements is currently advertising its apartments for rent. The loft-style apartments will occupy the second, third and fourth floors of the building. The first floor includes more than 21,000 square feet of space for retail and commercial tenants.

The Elements, located at 100 St. Joseph St., is within a few blocks of Main Street Square and downtown restaurants and shopping.

Sioux Falls-based Legacy Development is the developer for The Elements. Legacy Development will have a Rapid City office in The Elements, Wood said.

“We’re excited for it. We think it will have a great positive impact on downtown Rapid City. We’re really looking forward to it opening. We think it will help create a lot of synergies in that part of downtown. It will further add to the east part of downtown,” he said.