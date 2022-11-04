The Park is city's westside dining, entertainment hub

Part neighborhood gathering spot, part upscale event center with elements of Las Vegas-inspired style, The Park is the new dining and entertainment hub at Baken Park in west Rapid City.

The Park opened its restaurant, bar and casinos Oct. 10. The Park’s events venue, 707 Night Life, will host its first entertainment this weekend. Sophia Beatty and her band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Heartland Dancing is hosting its fall classic dance event Friday and Saturday, with a Friday night DJ dance from 7 to 10 p.m. that’s open to the public.

The 707 Night Life venue is a 6,000-square-foot upscale event space with a 40-foot video wall, a stage, a state-of-the-art dance floor, a high-quality sound system and seating for more than 200 guests. The versatile space can host holiday parties, business events and weddings or other special occasions, according to Tanner Pruess, human resources manager and executive assistant for The Park.

A grand opening for 707 Night Life will be Nov. 11 with entertainment by dueling piano performers. The show time will be announced later. Pruess anticipates that The Park will frequently host live entertainment such as comedians, dance lessons and live music.

“It’s going to be so diverse. It’s a pretty large space so we could do anything from hosting cornhole leagues to … hosting fundraising dinners for people in the community that are struggling. … We don’t want to be pigeonholed,” Pruess said. “The opportunities are really endless.”

He said the stage and sound system are designed so even large bands can set up for a performance in minutes.

“We have different tiers near the back of the room for booth and table seating, so you’re not going to struggle to see the stage from anywhere,” Pruess said.

The Park’s restaurant is open with a limited menu consisting of appetizers, salads, burgers, pizza, sandwiches and desserts. A signature dessert is smoked maple and bourbon ice cream with pecan praline and caramel.

Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and then The Park switches to a late-night menu from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“One thing that has been a big hit is we serve breakfast all day and people just love that,” Pruess said.

The Park will introduce a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13, with a complete salad bar, fruit, pot roast, beef tips, chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, fish, two soups, desserts and assorted breakfast items -- scrambled eggs, potatoes, sausage, bacon, ham, biscuits and gravy and French toast sticks.

The Park’s chef, James Jackson, has a culinary resume that includes Sylvan Lake Lodge. The Park’s main menu will expand, Pruess said, while focusing on a mix of dishes with an innovative spin and classic community favorites.

The Park’s bar has been a popular attraction, Pruess said. It’s equipped with televisions, pool tables, darts and an ultra-long shuffleboard.

“That has been the biggest hit. Everyone is drawn to that. It’s a tad more relaxed atmosphere,” he said. “It’s a neighborhood place to gather and have fun with friends.”

The bar serves hand-crafted cocktails with an emphasis on house-made recipes and ingredients, along with wine and a variety of locally brewed beers on tap.

M.G. Oil Company owns Baken Park and has restored the landmark shopping center while creating a gathering spot at The Park.

“Breakfast (options) and restaurants are kind of lacking in west Rapid City. There’s where we saw a need and thought it would be a really good fit,” Pruess said. “A family of all ages could spend a nice day at Baken Park and end at The Park for dinner.”